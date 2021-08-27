How Clinique is marketing new availability inside Ulta stores at Target

Clinique—which has expanded its reach with distribution at Ulta stores inside Target—is marking the moment with a new campaign that plugs the skincare brand as suitable for all skin types.

The campaign, called “It’s All in the Chemistry,” features a diverse cast of people wearing Clinique’s products in a range of social settings, including hiking and prepping to go out. The concept is to associate the product with human interaction.

The effort—which comes from adam&eveDDB—includes social media videos shot by Micaiah Carter, a Black, New York-based photographer known for featuring artists of color; Carter is also known for shooting other well-known beauty campaigns.

Liz Nolan, senior VP at Clinique and global creative director, says the Estée Lauder brand has always had an inclusive marketing approach. “Clinique has always been in service for all skin types. The inclusive campaign celebrates chemistry and represents diversity in people and our products,” she says.

Ads will also run in print and, out of home.

Ulta Beauty and Target announced the partnership last year. The "shop-in-shop” concept debuted this year and brings 1,000 square-foot Ulta stores inside more than 100 Target stores nationwide. Each Ulta store is located near Target’s existing beauty department and will feature 50 top beauty brands.