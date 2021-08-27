Marketing News & Strategy

How Clinique is marketing new availability inside Ulta stores at Target

The 'It’s All in the Chemistry' campaign features a diverse cast
By Moyo Adeolu. Published on August 27, 2021.
Credit: Clinique

Clinique—which has expanded its reach with distribution at Ulta stores inside Target—is marking the moment with a new campaign that plugs the skincare brand as suitable for all skin types.

The campaign, called “It’s All in the Chemistry,” features a diverse cast of people wearing Clinique’s products in a range of social settings, including hiking and prepping to go out. The concept is to associate the product with human interaction.

The effort—which comes from adam&eveDDB—includes social media videos shot by Micaiah Carter, a Black, New York-based photographer known for featuring artists of color; Carter is also known for shooting other well-known beauty campaigns. 

Liz Nolan, senior VP at Clinique and global creative director, says the Estée Lauder brand has always had an inclusive marketing approach. “Clinique has always been in service for all skin types. The inclusive campaign celebrates chemistry and represents diversity in people and our products,” she says.

Ads will also run in print and, out of home.

Ulta Beauty and Target announced the partnership last year. The "shop-in-shop” concept debuted this year and brings 1,000 square-foot Ulta stores inside more than 100 Target stores nationwide. Each Ulta store is located near Target’s existing beauty department and will feature 50 top beauty brands. 

The collaboration gives consumers access to a one-stop shopping experience while giving beauty brands an opportunity to expand their audience reach. For Clinique, the Ulta-Target distribution gives the brand a chance to reach beyond its traditional clientele at department stores such as Macy’s, Nordstrom and Bloomingdale's.

One of the new ads features three women of color interacting and assisting one another as they doll up. Clinique’s “Even Better Makeup,”  which includes SPF 15, is featured and plugged as giving users “instantly flawless skin.”

 

Another ad features the “Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator,” which is said to be a lightweight texture and provide deep moisturization. The spot captures the chemistry between two women on a hiking trail as they share headphones and interact with one another.

The campaign also promotes Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion, meant to soften and strengthen skin, and All About Clean cleansers. 

 


 

Moyo Adeolu

Moyo Adeolu is a general assignment reporter for Ad Age. She enjoys covering stories that range from the influence of pop culture, music, and tech as well as fashion-retail marketing. She has years of experience as a broadcast media professional and enjoys traveling and living an active lifestyle.

