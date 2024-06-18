Why Vans’ new CMO is bringing the brand back to its skateboarding roots

She likened the new push to a reconnection with “the essence of skateboarding,” something Leenknegt said Vans had distanced itself from in recent years for its global storytelling.

Vans plans to roll out a new campaign next month. “Always Pushing” will feature skateboarders Lizzie Armanto and Cocona Hiraki and BMX athlete Perris Benegas alongside other athletes. The campaign was created internally and directed by Alex 2Tone, with OMD handling media duties.

“Our media approach is a mashup of being global and hyper-local, digital, gamified and ‘phygital’—physical digital,” said Leenknegt, noting the work will appear out-of-home and on TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram as well as Twitch. Vans will host events in cities including Toronto and Los Angeles. Ads will stream on Peacock during the Olympics, followed by back-to-school and holiday iterations later this year.