Why Vans’ new CMO is bringing the brand back to its skateboarding roots

As Vans tries to regain its footing after recent sales stumbles, the brand is turning to its tried and true skateboarding roots as part of a new marketing strategy. Leading the charge is Drieke Leenknegt, a marketing veteran who joined VF Corp.-owned Vans last year as global chief marketing officer.
“We always have put skateboarding at the center, but the big difference is that we are now evolving our brand with a completely new generation of riders that represent the ultimate diversity of youth culture,” said Leenknegt, who previously worked at brands including Timberland and Nike. “As a brand, reignition comes from knowing who you are and having that authenticity in skate culture then continuing to partner with future generations and change with them.”