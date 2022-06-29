Marketing News & Strategy

Coca-Cola and music artist Marshmello team up on new flavor

The limited-edition strawberry and watermelon variety is the latest in the brand's 'Creations' series
By Maia Vines. Published on June 29, 2022.
Credit: Coca-Cola Company

Coca-Cola has hooked up with electronic music producer Marshmello for its latest limited-edition beverage.

The drink, part of the brand's ongoing "Creations" series, is a fusion of the artist’s favorite flavors, strawberry and watermelon. It will go on sale July 11. The drink comes in collectible white 12-ounce cans with a black-dripped script, a nod to Marshmello’s signature helmet, and an illustration of Marshmello. Coca-Cola worked with Forpeople on the packaging design. 

This year, DJ and Philly native Marshmello was nominated for a Grammy for his 2021 album “Shockwave.” Several of Marshmello’s songs, including “Friends,” and “Wolves,” have cracked the Billboard Top 30, with the lyric video for “Friends" reaching 1 billion views on YouTube in April.

“It was great to collaborate with Coca-Cola on this limited-edition drop,” Marshmello said in a statement. “We created a vibey blend of my favorite flavors in this all-new mix. I think it tastes amazing and I hope fans love it too.”

The Creations program, which debuted earlier this year, is meant to pump new youthful energy into the classic soda. The first variety arrived in February—a space-inspired drink called Starlight. Two months later, Coca-Cola announced the sale of Zero Sugar Byte, a “pixel-flavored” soda.

As with other Creations launches, Coca-Cola will support Marshmello’s flavor with digital marketing. That includes an immersive takeover on Marshmello’s Twitch channel on July 9, ahead of the beverage’s actual drop. Fans on the platform can gain exclusive access to merchandise designed by Zepeto.

On July 25, fans who purchase the drink can scan the QR code on the can to be transported to the Coca-Cola Creations online hub at www.coca-cola.com/creations, where Marshmello’s latest track can be streamed. The experience was designed and produced by the agency Gut.

“Music is powerful in connecting communities and creating opportunities for shared experiences, much like Coca-Cola,” said Oana Vlad, senior director of global strategy at Coca-Cola. “For our third Coca-Cola Creations drop, we sought to add an unexpected remix of flavors to a great Coca-Cola taste, and Marshmello is the perfect collaborator.”

The new flavor will get paid ad support on  YouTube, Twitter and Snap. 

Separately, Coke this week made another music play with singer Halsey releasing a video for her single "So Good" on the brand's new "Coke Studio" platform. The platform gives fans access to exclusive content from emerging artists and opportunities to win prizes, including concert tickets and meet-and-greets. The platform has featured musical artists such as  Ari Lennox, Khalid, and the Kid LAROI.

In this article:

