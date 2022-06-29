Coca-Cola and music artist Marshmello team up on new flavor

Coca-Cola has hooked up with electronic music producer Marshmello for its latest limited-edition beverage.

The drink, part of the brand's ongoing "Creations" series, is a fusion of the artist’s favorite flavors, strawberry and watermelon. It will go on sale July 11. The drink comes in collectible white 12-ounce cans with a black-dripped script, a nod to Marshmello’s signature helmet, and an illustration of Marshmello. Coca-Cola worked with Forpeople on the packaging design.

This year, DJ and Philly native Marshmello was nominated for a Grammy for his 2021 album “Shockwave.” Several of Marshmello’s songs, including “Friends,” and “Wolves,” have cracked the Billboard Top 30, with the lyric video for “Friends" reaching 1 billion views on YouTube in April.

“It was great to collaborate with Coca-Cola on this limited-edition drop,” Marshmello said in a statement. “We created a vibey blend of my favorite flavors in this all-new mix. I think it tastes amazing and I hope fans love it too.”