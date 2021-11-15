Marketing News & Strategy

Colin Kaepernick stars in Ergatta’s first national campaign

The athlete and activist joined the fitness brand in 2020 as an adviser
By Sydney Gold. Published on November 15, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch: How Focus Brands' former COO went from brand lead to social influencer
20211112_ergattaKaepernick_3x2
Credit: Ergatta

At-home rowing machine company Ergatta is launching its first national advertising campaign this week with former NFL player turned social activist Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick, a longtime user of the product, joined Ergatta as an adviser in 2020. Now, commercials feature Kaepernick using the rower, reciting proclamations of commitment to blazing his own path and pushing through struggle over a dimly lit montage.

Don’t miss the latest news. Sign up for Ad Age newsletters here.

Creative Director Sam Wilkes described Kaepernick as “a dream to work with,” someone who “embodies all of the facets of the brand that we hope to embody.”

“I think the experience of Ergatta is about competition with yourself and others and finding your inner rhythm,” said Andrew Levy, another of the campaign’s creative directors. “There's something like really meditative and mystic about accessing that deep flow state.” 

The ads lean heavily on that competitive intensity, targeting a clear subsect of users. Randi Charles, VP of marketing at Ergatta notes that the brand “tend[s] to over-index on certain professions within our communities, so we have a lot of financial professionals, engineers, people who tend to be motivated by trackable ways to visualize and measure progress.” 

The Ergatta rower comes equipped with a game-style platform that allows users to follow customized, competitive workout plans. Unlike some other at-home equipment offerings, the rower is less interested in recreating a class environment than engaging you in a competition with yourself.

“What Ergatta does is instead of having you follow an instructor, it has you play a series of games and compete in different race-style or competition types of environments that are calibrated to your individual fitness level,” said Charles. “It feels less like taking a class and more like playing a game or a sport.”

Register for Ad Age Next: CMO at AdAge.com/NextCMO.

Recent news from Ad Age
Brands are feeling 22 after Taylor Swift’s new ‘Red’ release
Ethan Jakob Craft
5 ways TikTok is shaping the future of entertainment
Ethan Jakob Craft
McDonald’s gets Mariah Carey to promote holiday meal giveaway
Jon Springer

The campaign was done by Charles, Wilkes and Levy of PDA, directed by Alex Takacs and produced by Can Do Films. In addition to broadcast, the campaign will include outdoor experiences in Denver, New York, and Los Angeles.

Ergatta is also parting with Know Your Rights Camp, Kaepernick’s educational program to empower children of color across the country. Ergatta will donate 100 rowers community facilities in KYRC partner cities. It is also pledging donations to the organization for every rower sold between December 1st and February 1st, and every user who completes a Kaepernick-inspired program on the Ergatta digital platform. 

After a surge in at-home fitness during the early months of the pandemic, the category has seen a bit of a slowdown in growth. Peloton, for example, cut its annual revenue forecast by as much as $1 billion and lowered its projections for subscribers and profit margins. And NordicTrack maker iFit postponed its initial public offering, citing “adverse market conditions.” 

Still, Charles reports “strong growth in demand” and “utilization” of Ergatta as lockdowns end and customers return to boutique fitness classes and gyms. Ergatta is priced at $2199 per machine, on par with competitors such as Hydrow, which costs $2225. In addition, users pay a $29 monthly subscription fee to access the device's digital platform. 

More fitness industry news from Ad Age
IFit chooses OMD to handle its U.S. media business
Brian Bonilla
Peloton enlists Scrooge in its biggest campaign yet
Adrianne Pasquarelli
How iFit is taking on Peloton (despite 'adverse market conditions')
Bradley Johnson
LeBron James backs at-home fitness brand Tonal
Moyo Adeolu

In this article:

Sydney Gold

Sydney Gold is a magazine, news and digital journalism and political science major at Syracuse University. She is the 2021 American Society of Magazine Editors intern at Ad Age.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch: How Focus Brands' former COO went from brand lead to social influencer

Watch: How Focus Brands' former COO went from brand lead to social influencer
Expedia launches its first Black Friday campaign

Expedia launches its first Black Friday campaign

J&J split could give consumer marketers badly needed freedom

J&J split could give consumer marketers badly needed freedom
‘Tiger King 2’ is here—plus other key marketing and media events this week

‘Tiger King 2’ is here—plus other key marketing and media events this week

Marketing winners and losers of the week

Marketing winners and losers of the week
Advertisers avoiding climate change keywords may be missing out, study finds

Advertisers avoiding climate change keywords may be missing out, study finds
Brands are feeling 22 after Taylor Swift’s new ‘Red’ release

Brands are feeling 22 after Taylor Swift’s new ‘Red’ release
J&J plans breakup into drug and consumer companies

J&J plans breakup into drug and consumer companies