Coors joins boozy ice cream bandwagon with alcohol-infused dessert

Orange Cream Pop ice cream is the latest entrant in a crowded field
By Sydney Gold. Published on June 22, 2021.
Credit: Coors

As temperatures climb and public spaces reopen after a year of lockdown, alcohol brands are increasingly turning to the ice cream aisle for new ways to keep customers refreshed.

Coors is the latest to enter the field with a boozy twist on a classic creamsicle: Coors Seltzer's Orange Cream Pop ice cream, a limited-edition flavor made and sold in collaboration with Tipsy Scoop, a New York-based ice cream shop specializing in liquor flavors. The dessert, 5% alcohol by volume, will be available in stores and online at the end of this month through Tipsy Scoop, starting at $12.25 per pint or $49 for a 4-pint pack.  

Coors is joining Bud Light Seltzer Frozen Icicles and Truly Lemonade Freeze Pops in the ice cream aisle as brands look to expand their flavors and products beyond the hard seltzers that have become trendy in the past few years.

Bud Light launched Seltzer Frozen Icicles on June 15. Flavors in the 5%-alcohol line include cherry-limeade, blue raspberry and summer ice and accompany a limited-edition tie-dye drink pack with identical flavors. 

Truly debuted Lemonade Freeze Pops earlier this month. The line includes original, mango, and strawberry lemonade flavors—all 80 calories each. 

Amid the new product launches, Miller, owned by Molson Coors, stood firm on its beer credentials with a planned launch of hard seltzer "into space" on May 13. The stunt culminated with a seven-and-a-half-minute Twitter stream—it's roughly around the 6:30 mark when the rocket explodes. The message: Miller will not be launching a seltzer in any sense of the word. 

Sydney Gold

Sydney Gold is a magazine, news and digital journalism and political science major at Syracuse University. She is the 2021 American Society of Magazine Editors intern at Ad Age.

