Corona is opening a branded private island

Taco Bell had a hotel, Bud Light once took over a town, but in the world of brand experiences, Corona beer has just managed to get one up on some of its food and beverage rivals.

The Anheuser-Busch InBev brand is to operate “Corona Island,” a branded private island in the Caribbean, throughout 2022, offering environmentally-themed beach vacations to guests as part of its ongoing sustainability drive.

Corona is leasing the island, located off the coast of Colombia, from the Colombian government and operating it alongside a local hotel operator for all of next year, with the potential of extending the experience to upcoming years.

The brand is describing it as “a magical destination centered around sustainability” where guests can “disconnect from daily stresses” and take part in educational activities that focus on conscious consumption and sustainable living.

Sample activities may include workshops on plastic-free living, guided meditations set to natural island sounds and visiting an on-site farm that will supply the island’s locally-sourced ingredients. Also on offer, according to Corona, will be “eco-conscious design” and “culinary programming inspired by the location’s organic surroundings.”