Corona is opening a branded private island

‘Corona Island’ off the Colombian coast will push its sustainability agenda
By Alexandra Jardine. Published on November 30, 2021.
Gatorade signs Paige Bueckers as first college athlete endorser
20211129_CoronaIsland_3x2.png
Credit: Corona

Taco Bell had a hotel, Bud Light once took over a town, but in the world of brand experiences, Corona beer has just managed to get one up on some of its food and beverage rivals.

The Anheuser-Busch InBev brand is to operate “Corona Island,” a branded private island in the Caribbean, throughout 2022, offering environmentally-themed beach vacations to guests as part of its ongoing sustainability drive. 

Corona is leasing the island, located off the coast of Colombia, from the Colombian government and operating it alongside a local hotel operator for all of next year, with the potential of extending the experience to upcoming years.

The brand is describing it as “a magical destination centered around sustainability” where guests can “disconnect from daily stresses” and take part in educational activities that focus on conscious consumption and sustainable living. 

Sample activities may include workshops on plastic-free living, guided meditations set to natural island sounds and visiting an on-site farm that will supply the island’s locally-sourced ingredients. Also on offer, according to Corona, will be “eco-conscious design” and “culinary programming inspired by the location’s organic surroundings.”

The idea is to highlight Corona’s brand positioning as a “beer that was born at the beach” as well as its sustainability agenda, something it has been heavily promoting in recent campaigns. In March, it debuted an environmentally-friendly six pack holder made from barley straw, and it has also been running TV ads about protecting beaches. For World Oceans Day, it commissioned the U.K.’s first "100% natural bar" in Cornwall, England in a campaign via David. And it has also highlighted its natural ingredients by reversing its bottles on shelves in Argentina, to show off the label.

Corona is striving to get the island “Blue Verified” by the environmental NGO Oceanic Global as part of its Blue Standard program, and Oceanic will help educate both guests and staff about the program. 

The number of guests will be strictly limited as part of Corona’s efforts to ensure the island operates with a minimal environmental footprint. There are two ways to visit. First, on Giving Tuesday (today), Corona is holding a global auction that will offer one winner and nine guests an exclusive private island experience. It will include a week-long stay in 2022, with auction proceeds benefiting Oceanic Global.

Following that, residents of 11 countries (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Peru and South Africa) can earn “miles” towards a stay at the island by purchasing selected Corona products. The island will also be open via invitation and local enter-to-win opportunities. 

Corona is not the first brand to operate a private island; Disney has Castaway Cay, a private island in the Bahamas that serves as an exclusive port for the Disney Cruise Line ships, and Royal Caribbean Cruises also operates a private island experience. Richard Branson has also used his own island, Necker Island, to promote the various Virgin brands. However, Corona seems to be the first to actually name an island after its brand.

“Corona Island is unlike anything we’ve ever done before,” said Felipe Ambra, global VP for Corona, in a statement. “As a brand that’s so deeply connected with nature, we wanted to pay respect to and celebrate the natural environment that supplies our 100% natural ingredients. Now more than ever, people have a need to safely reconnect with the outdoors. We’re inviting people from around the world to come together and combine education with responsible tourism. Our hope is that when guests return home, they’ll have fallen in love with nature again, and will be re-energized to be better global citizens in their communities. When people are in love with someone or something, they always do their best to protect it -- that’s our objective with Corona Island.”

 

Alexandra Jardine is U.K. Editor at Ad Age. Based in London, she has written for Ad Age since 2011 prior to which she worked on U.K. marketing and advertising titles for more than a decade, including as news editor for Haymarket weekly title "Marketing" and freelancer for Campaign, Media Week and The Guardian.

 

