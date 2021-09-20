Dave's Hot Chicken adds rapper Drake as latest celebrity investor

“I tried the food and it was amazing. After meeting the founders and hearing their story, I jumped at the opportunity to invest,” Drake said in a statement.

Drake’s involvement will likely give the chain a celebrity boost. His most recent album, released earlier this month, sold the equivalent of 613,000 copies in the U.S. in its first week — the biggest opening since Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” last year. He has 39 million followers on Twitter and 92 million on Instagram.

Drake will own less than 50% of the company but will be among the biggest investors alongside Werner and Jackson. The company didn’t give further details about his stake.

Dave’s Hot Chicken has posted a net loss of about $1.9 million so far in 2021 on revenue of nearly $9.1 million, the company wrote in an email. It has invested “more than $10 million” to grow in the U.S. The company’s leadership team has founded and led other restaurant companies including Wetzel’s Pretzels and Blaze Pizza.

Dave’s Hot Chicken sells sliders, crinkle-cut fries and spicy tenders. It mostly advertises through social-media channels like Instagram and Twitter and has sold the franchise rights for more than 500 locations in the U.S. and Canada.

The chain is well-positioned thanks to its focus on chicken, which has gained popularity in recent years. Following a hit chicken sandwich from Popeyes in 2019, rival fast-food chains have sought to capitalize on the poultry craze.

—Bloomberg News