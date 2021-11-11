Discord backtracks crypto feature after users threaten boycott

Discord Inc. backpedaled on incorporating cryptocurrency into its popular chat app, responding to objections from subscribers and other users saying crypto harms the environment.

Jason Citron, the CEO, had posted an image Monday on Twitter teasing an apparent new feature that would integrate Ethereum wallets and non-fungible tokens into Discord. On Thursday, after a vocal protest from users, he said it’s not happening.

"Thanks for all the perspectives everyone," Citron tweeted. "We have no current plans to ship this internal concept. For now we're focused on protecting users from spam, scams and fraud. Web3 has lots of good but also lots of problems we need to work through at our scale. More soon."