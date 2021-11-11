Marketing News & Strategy

Discord backtracks crypto feature after users threaten boycott

Subscribers threatened to cancel their paid accounts following the initial teaser
Published on November 11, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
General Mills looks to sell Progresso, Hamburger Helper and other brands
20211111_discordCryptoBacklash_3x2
Credit: Bloomberg

Discord Inc. backpedaled on incorporating cryptocurrency into its popular chat app, responding to objections from subscribers and other users saying crypto harms the environment.

Jason Citron, the CEO, had posted an image Monday on Twitter teasing an apparent new feature that would integrate Ethereum wallets and non-fungible tokens into Discord. On Thursday, after a vocal protest from users, he said it’s not happening.

"Thanks for all the perspectives everyone," Citron tweeted. "We have no current plans to ship this internal concept. For now we're focused on protecting users from spam, scams and fraud. Web3 has lots of good but also lots of problems we need to work through at our scale. More soon."

Related stories from Ad Age
How NFTs are used by marketers—a continually updated list
Ad Age Staff
How Discord is luring brands like Jack in the Box, Chipotle and AllSaints
Garett Sloane
Discord’s new CMO discusses racism, rebranding—and a more-vibrant 'blurple'
Mike Juang

The initial teaser set off days of backlash this week. Subscribers threatened to cancel their paid accounts, and some users advocated for a boycott. Discord, which hosts custom text and voice chat rooms similar to Salesforce.com Inc.’s Slack, is especially popular among video game players.

The games industry has been particularly conflicted about crypto. Critics note that digital mining and transactions consume large amounts of energy and are therefore harmful to the earth. Even still, several major game publishers have said they’re exploring ways to build blockchain systems into their games.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for award-winning news and insight.

—Bloomberg News

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

General Mills looks to sell Progresso, Hamburger Helper and other brands

General Mills looks to sell Progresso, Hamburger Helper and other brands
20211111_toysRUsNFT_3x2

Toys ‘R’ Us debuts NFT collection
Brands go next-level ugly with the Christmas sweater trend

Brands go next-level ugly with the Christmas sweater trend

Disney+ subscriber growth slows in disappointing quarter

Disney+ subscriber growth slows in disappointing quarter
20211110_Wendys_3X2.png

Wendy’s is scrambling to meet its big breakfast goals
Hasbro to host first livestream shopping event

Hasbro to host first livestream shopping event

Instagram tests 'Take a Break’ tool encouraging users to close app

Instagram tests 'Take a Break’ tool encouraging users to close app
McDonald’s gets Mariah Carey to promote holiday meal giveaway

McDonald’s gets Mariah Carey to promote holiday meal giveaway