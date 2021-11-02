How Discover and other credit card brands are facing 'buy now, pay later' companies

Increasingly, retailers are offering customers the chance to enter into arrangements at the point of sale where they can pay off a purchase in installments over time, most of the time with no fees or interest. The method is particularly prevalent online.

Merchants are paying finance providers like San Francisco-based Affirm, the biggest so far in the burgeoning field, to back the deals. Affirm has partnerships with Walmart, Target, Peloton and a host of other major retailers. In late August, it unveiled a new partnership with the biggest of them all, Amazon.

Just a 10-year-old company, Affirm’s market value of $42.4 billion already exceeds Discover’s $33.6 billion. Its stock price has soared by 212% this year. Discover’s is up 27%, 4 points better than the growth of the S&P 500.

Product purchases on Affirm’s platform net of returns in the fiscal year that ended June 30 grew to $8.3 billion from $4.6 billion the year before. (Sales volume on the Discover card over the year ending June 30 was $161 billion.)

Juniper Research, based in Great Britain, projected in June that BNPL will account for 24% of global online retail purchases, up from 9% in 2021.

Affirm CEO Max Levchin puts his firm’s strategy bluntly, calling it the “great unbundling” of credit cards.

“It’s very gratifying to actually to see all these competitive announcements (of new entrants into BNPL) as we put them because frankly it suggests that these folks are saying, 'Hey, wait a second. This whole idea of unbundling the credit card is real, and I’ve got to react and do something,'" Levchin, 46, said Sept. 28 at the company’s annual investor forum.

The questions for Discover, Capital One and other major credit card issuers is whether older consumers who've used cards until now will gravitate to BNPL and whether merchants will continue to pay up to 6% to Affirm and other providers to offer the service.

“Right now most of the growth is coming from debit card users,” Capital One’s Fairbank told analysts on Sept. 13. “That said, we’re not taking this growth lightly, especially as many of these buy now, pay later providers form new financial relationships with the large number of consumers and merchants.”

Discover is dipping its toes in the BNPL waters, partnering with Sezzle, an archrival of Affirm, to use Discover’s payments network to offer the financing to consumers. But Discover has no plans to finance the purchases itself.

In email to Crain’s Chicago Business, Hochschild signals he wants to see how the market shakes out. “While we have yet to see BNPL have an impact on our loans and volumes, we believe as the market and economics mature there may be opportunities,” he said. “We are very excited about our partnership with Sezzle in our payments segment, which leverages our network assets to provide connectivity to merchants.”

Perhaps the bigger threat to Discover than missing out on a booming segment in its industry is the potential to eat away at how it makes money now. Unlike rival card issuers like JPMorgan Chase and Citibank, which focus more on well-to-do consumers who use their cards liberally but pay their balances in full each month, Discover courts those who regularly borrow on their cards and depends on their interest payments.

If merchants continue to pay Affirm and other providers enough to offer installment payments at no charge, why would consumers pay interest to Discover or any other card issuer for the same thing? Discover’s interest charges on its card averaged 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its financial disclosures.

Hochschild in effect is betting that the economics of BNPL will change so that consumers will have to pay something for the service. “You are starting to see some pressure from merchants who are unwilling to pay take rates above what they pay in card,” he told analysts Oct. 20.

Even so, there are benefits to knowing exactly how long it will take to pay off a product purchase than to maintain a credit card balance for a longer, uncertain period.

Discover upended the card industry when Sears Roebuck launched the card in 1986 with the novel idea of paying users back a percentage point when they purchased items with the card. It wasn’t long before the rest of the industry joined in; now the richest rewards programs come from Chase and Citi.

Buy now, pay later looks like an even bigger upheaval. How long can Hochschild wait?