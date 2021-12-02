Marketing News & Strategy

Disney names Susan Arnold, former P&G exec, as chairman

Arnold, who replaces Bob Iger as chairman, is the first woman in the role at Disney
Published on December 02, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
'Bodyright' campaign aimed at ending online abuse
20211201_susan_arnold_3x2.jpg

Susan E. Arnold

Credit: Disney

Walt Disney Co. named former Carlyle Group and Procter & Gamble Co. executive Susan Arnold as its chairman, replacing Bob Iger, who is nearing his previously announced departure from the company.

Arnold, 67, has been the lead independent director since 2018 and has served on Disney’s board since 2007. She’s also been a director at McDonald’s Corp. and NBTY Inc. She’ll take on the position when Iger leaves the company on Dec. 31.

Iger, 70, is wrapping up his decades-long career at Disney after theme-park leader Bob Chapek succeeded him as CEO last year. The company is pouring its resources into streaming video under Chapek, attempting to capitalize on the popularity of brands like Marvel and Star Wars that Iger acquired during his tenure.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for award-winning news and insight.

More Disney news
Disney's holiday sequel is a tearjerker about a stepdad
Alexandra Jardine
Hulu adds Disney+ and ESPN+ to its live TV product for $5 more
Disney adds measurement partner to boost streaming data
Ethan Jakob Craft

Disney shares were little changed in late trading on Wednesday. They’ve sunk 22% this year as the growth of the streaming business plateaued and the ongoing pandemic reined in expectations for the return of parkgoers and movie audiences.

Arnold, who ran P&G’s beauty and feminine-care businesses, among other jobs, brings international consumer product marketing experience to the role. As a board member for 14 years she’s also steeped in Disney’s unique culture. She is the first woman to hold the position.

Still, the announcement signals that Chapek won’t have the same level of autonomy that Iger and some of his predecessors had.

The role of Disney chairman has taken many forms over the years. Walt Disney himself held the title, as did his brother Roy after Walt’s death. But shareholder rights advocates have long pressed that the job should be separate from that of the chief executive, so that there is more accountability in the executive suite. Disney’s own corporate guidelines recommend that.

Former U.S. Senator George Mitchell was given the title in 2004 after a large number of Disney shareholders declined to support CEO Michael Eisner in the role. Former P&G CEO John Pepper got the job after Iger took over and Mitchell left. Iger was given both roles in 2012, a move that also brought criticism from corporate governance advocates.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for award-winning news and insight.

—Bloomberg News

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

'Bodyright' campaign aimed at ending online abuse

'Bodyright' campaign aimed at ending online abuse
Panera's ugly holiday cups come from viral TikTok designer Emily Zugay

Panera's ugly holiday cups come from viral TikTok designer Emily Zugay
The top 5 brand TikToks you need to know about right now

The top 5 brand TikToks you need to know about right now
John Legend's holiday video doubles as an LG Signature ad

John Legend's holiday video doubles as an LG Signature ad
Judge throws out Byron Allen's $10 billion media discrimination lawsuit against McDonald's

Judge throws out Byron Allen's $10 billion media discrimination lawsuit against McDonald's
Heineken gifts IOUs to those affected by shipping delays

Heineken gifts IOUs to those affected by shipping delays
Univision adopts consumer behavior data to prove TV drives business results

Univision adopts consumer behavior data to prove TV drives business results
Liquor brands toast launch of e-gift cards

Liquor brands toast launch of e-gift cards