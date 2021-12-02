Disney names Susan Arnold, former P&G exec, as chairman

Walt Disney Co. named former Carlyle Group and Procter & Gamble Co. executive Susan Arnold as its chairman, replacing Bob Iger, who is nearing his previously announced departure from the company.
Arnold, 67, has been the lead independent director since 2018 and has served on Disney’s board since 2007. She’s also been a director at McDonald’s Corp. and NBTY Inc. She’ll take on the position when Iger leaves the company on Dec. 31.
Iger, 70, is wrapping up his decades-long career at Disney after theme-park leader Bob Chapek succeeded him as CEO last year. The company is pouring its resources into streaming video under Chapek, attempting to capitalize on the popularity of brands like Marvel and Star Wars that Iger acquired during his tenure.