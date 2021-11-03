Doja Cat and PepsiCo get together again—this time for Lifewtr

PepsiCo is again calling on Doja Cat to plug one of its beverages, giving fans exclusive access to autographed merchandise and other prizes.

Lifewtr, the 4-year-old PepsiCo-owned bottled water brand, has partnered with the pop star on a campaign that has a tie-in to her new album, “Planet Her.” The campaign includes multiple elements that are aimed at getting consumers to plug Lifewtr on social media.

The effort includes a 600 square-foot mural in Los Angeles with a female empowerment theme that was created by artist Jillian Evelyn. The brand is trying to stir interest in the mural by having Dojo Cat drop clues about the mural’s location on her Instagram account. Those who find the mural can win prizes by scanning a QR code on site and by taking a selfie in front of the mural.