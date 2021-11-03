Marketing News & Strategy

Doja Cat and PepsiCo get together again—this time for Lifewtr

A new campaign includes a tie-in to the pop star’s newest album, music video product placement and an L.A. mural
By Moyo Adeolu. Published on November 03, 2021.
Mondelēz plans to raise prices and ad spending in 2022
20211028_Doja-Cat-Mural-Design_3x2.jpg
Credit: Life WTR

PepsiCo is again calling on Doja Cat to plug one of its beverages, giving fans exclusive access to autographed merchandise and other prizes.

Lifewtr, the 4-year-old PepsiCo-owned bottled water brand,  has partnered with the pop star on a campaign that has a tie-in to her new album, “Planet Her.” The campaign includes multiple elements that are aimed at getting consumers to plug Lifewtr on social media.

The effort includes a 600 square-foot mural in Los Angeles with a female empowerment theme that was created by artist Jillian Evelyn. The brand is trying to stir interest in the mural by having Dojo Cat drop clues about the mural’s location on her Instagram account. Those who find the mural can win prizes by scanning a QR code on site and by taking a selfie in front of the mural.

McDonald’s leans into gaming with a Faze Clan 'Friendsgaming' event
Jon Springer
Microsoft’s own metaverse is coming, and it will have PowerPoint

Fans —including those not in L.A.—can also win prizes by using the Get Into My Drip augmented reality filter, which is  inspired by the “Planet Her” album and found on Doja Cat and Lifewtr’s Instagram pages. In addition to posting a selfie, fans must follow and tag Lifewtr and DojaCat on Instagram, with the hashtag #GetIntoMyDrip, #Sweepstakes. Some of the prizes include VIP  tickets to her upcoming 2022 concerts, “Planet Her” merchndize, autographed items as well as products from Doja Cat’s line with BH Cosmetics, and her line of Bliss lights.

Agencies working on the campaign include Golin, influencer agency Noun, as well as PepisoCo’s in-house creative agency, Creators League Studio. 

Lifewtr confirmed one of the three special edition bottles with “Planet Her” visuals will appear in  Doja Cat’s “Get Into It” music video.  As of now the limited-edition water bottles are only available to Los Angeles fans who visit the mural.

20211028_Doja-Cat-LIFEWTR-Bottles_3x2.jpg
Credit:
Life WTR

This is the second campaign Doja Cat has done for PepsiCo this fall. In September she pushed Pepsi-Cola’s new Soda Shop limited edition flavors with an ad that ran during the  MTV Video Music Awards with a new take on “You’re the One I want” from the 1978 film “Grease.”

“The cool thing about Doja is her versatility and star power transcends to a variety of audiences,” said Megan Guzman, director of marketing for Lifewtr at PepsiCo. “While our programs are separate from one another, we’re thrilled to partner with her to engage the Lifewtr consumer in this distinctive way.”

Doja Cat in a statement said: “Seeing the positive reception so far to ‘Planet Her’ has been incredible. I’m so excited to be collaborating with Lifewtr to bring the world of Planet Her to my fans across the country.”

Moyo Adeolu

Moyo Adeolu is a general assignment reporter for Ad Age. She enjoys covering stories that range from the influence of pop culture, music, and tech as well as fashion-retail marketing. She has years of experience as a broadcast media professional and enjoys traveling and living an active lifestyle.

