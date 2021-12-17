DoorDash promotes Kofi Amoo-Gottfried to become its first CMO

See Ad Age's 2021 Marketers of the Year here.

“Kofi’s leadership and influence has been instrumental in fueling DoorDash’s growth and propelling the company to market share leadership,” CEO Tony Xu said in a blog post published this morning. “He consistently embodies DoorDash’s values in everything he does and has built a culture of clarity, transparency and empowerment within his team to drive quality decision making. Kofi has redefined the DoorDash brand to meaningfully empower local economies, provide access and equality, and celebrate the diversity of American cuisines and culture on the platform, driving results for the DoorDash business and its stakeholders.”

Prior to his role at DoorDash, Amoo-Gottfried held several leadership roles in marketing and creative strategy, including his most recent position at Facebook as its VP of brand and consumer marketing. Amoo-Gottfried previously served at FCB New York as its chief strategy officer; at Bacardi Global Brands as the global communications director for the rum category; at Publicis West Africa as founder and managing director; and at Wieden+Kennedy Portland as the senior strategic partner on its Nike account.

His role at Publicis represented the establishment of the first majority-owned network agency on the African continent, DoorDash said.



Like its peers in the third-party delivery world such as Uber Eats and Grubhub, DoorDash has experienced explosive growth behind an overarching convenience trend that grew amid the pandemic collapse of the restaurant industry. Managing its varied business relationships—consumers, retail stores and its crowdsourced delivery drivers—has presented multiple challenges, including worker walk-offs, regulatory tangles and suspicion around its position in the value chain. This has sparked an urgency among the young companies in the sector to develop powerful and resonant messages.

