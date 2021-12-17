Marketing News & Strategy

DoorDash promotes Kofi Amoo-Gottfried to become its first CMO

The exec, who 'redefined the DoorDash brand,' according to its CEO, took DoorDash to the Super Bowl this year
By Jon Springer. Published on December 17, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
General Mills promotes Doug Martin to chief brand officer
20211216_Kofi_Amoo-Gottfried_3x2.png
Credit: DoorDash

Kofi Amoo-Gottfried, who joined DoorDash two years ago as VP of marketing, has been promoted to become the delivery brand's first chief marketing officer.

In his prior position, Amoo-Gottfried developed DoorDash's first integrated campaign in 2019, led the messaging behind its public stock offering in 2020, and spearheaded its current “Open For Delivery” marketing platform. He also oversaw DoorDash’s 2021 Super Bowl commercial. The ad, featuring the Muppets and Daveed Diggs in a musical number showcasing the brand’s expanded roster of retail partners, came from the Martin Agency and was directed by Michel Gondry.

More from Ad Age
DoorDash continues to move beyond food with back-to-school marketing push
Erika Wheless
DoorDash sues to block New York City restaurants from getting customer data
Cara Eisenpress
See DoorDash’s Super Bowl spot starring Daveed Diggs and the Sesame Street Muppets
Jessica Wohl

See Ad Age's 2021 Marketers of the Year here.

“Kofi’s leadership and influence has been instrumental in fueling DoorDash’s growth and propelling the company to market share leadership,” CEO Tony Xu said in a blog post published this morning. “He consistently embodies DoorDash’s values in everything he does and has built a culture of clarity, transparency and empowerment within his team to drive quality decision making. Kofi has redefined the DoorDash brand to meaningfully empower local economies, provide access and equality, and celebrate the diversity of American cuisines and culture on the platform, driving results for the DoorDash business and its stakeholders.”

Prior to his role at DoorDash, Amoo-Gottfried held several leadership roles in marketing and creative strategy, including his most recent position at Facebook as its VP of brand and consumer marketing. Amoo-Gottfried previously served at FCB New York as its chief strategy officer; at Bacardi Global Brands as the global communications director for the rum category; at Publicis West Africa as founder and managing director; and at Wieden+Kennedy Portland as the senior strategic partner on its Nike account.

His role at Publicis represented the establishment of the first majority-owned network agency on the African continent, DoorDash said.

Like its peers in the third-party delivery world such as Uber Eats and Grubhub, DoorDash has experienced explosive growth behind an overarching convenience trend that grew amid the pandemic collapse of the restaurant industry. Managing its varied business relationships—consumers, retail stores and its crowdsourced delivery drivers—has presented multiple challenges, including worker walk-offs, regulatory tangles and suspicion around its position in the value chain. This has sparked an urgency among the young companies in the sector to develop powerful and resonant messages.

Get the latest Ad Age Super Bowl 2022 news here.

In this article:

Jon Springer

Jon Springer is a Senior Reporter for Ad Age, covering food and CPG marketing. He formerly covered the food retail industry for Winsight and Supermarket News, and is a former sports and features writer for The Cecil Whig, a daily newspaper in Elkton, Md.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

General Mills promotes Doug Martin to chief brand officer

General Mills promotes Doug Martin to chief brand officer
What brands can learn about product placement following Peloton’s ‘Sex and the City’ appearance

What brands can learn about product placement following Peloton’s ‘Sex and the City’ appearance
What Medialink's deal with UTA means for advertisers and agencies

What Medialink's deal with UTA means for advertisers and agencies
Peloton halts ‘Sex and the City’ ad following Chris Noth sexual assault allegations

Peloton halts ‘Sex and the City’ ad following Chris Noth sexual assault allegations
mcds_0.jpg

McDonald's settles discrimination lawsuit
Ex-McDonald’s CEO to repay $105 million to settle lawsuit

Ex-McDonald’s CEO to repay $105 million to settle lawsuit
Meet the Jury Chairs for Ad Age’s 2022 Creativity Awards

Meet the Jury Chairs for Ad Age’s 2022 Creativity Awards
How the pandemic reshaped consumers’ relationship with food

How the pandemic reshaped consumers’ relationship with food