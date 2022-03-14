EBay ranked best retail media network by ad buyers

Despite all the newer retail media networks popping up, it’s one of the more established players that is resonating with advertisers. In its first benchmark report of U.S. retail media networks, eMarketer ranked eBay Ads as the best overall performer. The ranking was developed from how a group of 145 ad buyers viewed major retail media networks based on key attributes such as traffic, first-party data, return on ad spend, and ease of use of the platform.

The report also looked at the media networks of retailers including Amazon, Kroger, Best Buy and Macy’s.

“It’s easy to forget eBay Ads has been around for a while,” said Andrew Lipsman, principal analyst of Insider Intelligence at eMarketer. “They have a platform that those who use it really like—they get what they need and find it easy to use.”

Get your ticket for the April 5 Ad Age Next: Retail event at AdAge.com/NextRetail.