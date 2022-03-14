Marketing News & Strategy

EBay ranked best retail media network by ad buyers

EMarketer's ranking evaluates what media decisions makers want from retailers
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on March 14, 2022.
How the marketing industry is responding to the Ukraine war
Credit: Bloomberg

Despite all the newer retail media networks popping up, it’s one of the more established players that is resonating with advertisers. In its first benchmark report of U.S. retail media networks, eMarketer ranked eBay Ads as the best overall performer. The ranking was developed from how a group of 145 ad buyers viewed major retail media networks based on key attributes such as traffic, first-party data, return on ad spend, and ease of use of the platform.

The report also looked at the media networks of retailers including Amazon, Kroger, Best Buy and Macy’s.

“It’s easy to forget eBay Ads has been around for a while,” said Andrew Lipsman, principal analyst of Insider Intelligence at eMarketer. “They have a platform that those who use it really like—they get what they need and find it easy to use.”

Even though only 36% of those buyers surveyed had bought eBay Ads, compared with 82% who had bought Amazon Ads, those who had used the platform found it met their needs more than others, according to the report.

Amazon, Macy’s, Best Buy and Instacart rounded out the top five on eMarketer’s report of overall ranking.

In recent months, many retailers have announced they are entering or expanding their media capabilities for advertisers, as they look to introduce new streams of revenue and profit off of valuable customer insights. Earlier this month, Nordstrom said it was growing Nordstrom Media Network, a revenue-generating division it began testing three years ago and ran as a pilot last year. The department store chain said the business brought in $40 million in revenue last year. It joins rival Macy’s, which is also expanding its media business. Walmart recently said it generated $2.1 billion from advertising last year.

