Fiverr global campaign says it's time to make 'something from nothing'

It’s a similar story arc to Apple’s memorable “Underdogs” campaign centered on a crew of industrious coworkers and the company’s real-world patent for a round pizza box. Here, however, the collaborators helping to realize someone’s big idea are from Fiverr’s freelance network.

The campaign was inspired by data collected through a study from Fiverr and YouGov that found that 25% of Americans had business ideas in the past 18 months. Well over half never followed through, 58% of them blaming a lack of resources.

"From the research, we were seeing a lot of people wanting to get on, do their business ideas, but they need some help,” said Duncan Bird, Fiverr’s VP of brand marketing and digital. The campaign reminds them "that Fiverr is a great place to turn your nothings into somethings.”

“2021 has presented a major shift in the way employees view work — people are putting autonomy and flexibility above all else, some are even leaving their jobs to take time off and pursue their passions,” added Gali Arnon, chief marketing officer at Fiverr, in a statement. “For many, this means following through on a business concept or taking a risk in their current job by leading a new project or pushing new ideas.”

Fiverr worked with Ostrich Studios on the campaign, while freelancers from its network, including motion graphic designers, game developers and designers, also contributed elements to the push.