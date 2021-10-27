Marketing News & Strategy

Fiverr global campaign says it's time to make 'something from nothing'

Freelance creative talent platform debuts new brand push as it broadens offerings with recent acquisitions
By Parker Herren. Published on October 27, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Redbox looks to grow its streaming ad business by contracting out its direct sales efforts
20211026_fiverr_3x2.jpg

 

 
Credit: fiverr

As the world starts to get back to normal, online creative talent marketplace Fiverr says it might be time to brush the dust off your dreams. That’s the premise of the brand’s new global campaign, “Something From Nothing,” which illustrates how successful companies were once just ideas—it only took a bit of action to make them realities.

The anthem spot opens on a shot of an empty stand that looks like it should be showcasing the latest high-tech gadget. “Nothing was nothing, until it was something,” the narrator says as the ad pulls viewers into a fast-paced saga of how different creators, including a video editor, content and UX experts and more begin to craft a story and world around that piece of “nothing,” to transform it into the latest craze.

Subscribe to Ad Age for award-winning advertising and marketing news. 

It’s a similar story arc to Apple’s memorable “Underdogs” campaign centered on a crew of industrious coworkers and the company’s real-world patent for a round pizza box. Here, however, the collaborators helping to realize someone’s big idea are from Fiverr’s freelance network.

The campaign was inspired by data collected through a study from Fiverr and YouGov that found that 25% of Americans had business ideas in the past 18 months. Well over half never followed through, 58% of them blaming a lack of resources.

"From the research, we were seeing a lot of people wanting to get on, do their business ideas, but they need some help,” said Duncan Bird, Fiverr’s VP of brand marketing and digital. The campaign reminds them "that Fiverr is a great place to turn your nothings into somethings.” 

“2021 has presented a major shift in the way employees view work — people are putting autonomy and flexibility above all else, some are even leaving their jobs to take time off and pursue their passions,” added Gali Arnon, chief marketing officer at Fiverr, in a statement. “For many, this means following through on a business concept or taking a risk in their current job by leading a new project or pushing new ideas.”

Fiverr worked with Ostrich Studios on the campaign, while freelancers from its network, including motion graphic designers, game developers and designers, also contributed elements to the push.

More news from Ad Age and Creativity
Fiverr adds creative muscle with the acquisition of Working Not Working
Ann-Christine Diaz
Four Seasons Total Landscaping gets a hi-tech revamp in Fiverr's Super Bowl spot
Alexandra Jardine
Fiverr pivots from 'doers' to partners in first work from new AOR Mekanism
I-Hsien Sherwood
Best of 2019: Apple's patented round pizza box inspired this fun film about resourceful underdogs
Ann-Christine Diaz

The campaign arrives as Fiverr's business has grown and evolved. According to the company, active buyers of services from Fiverr freelancers from more than 160 countries grew to 4 million as of June 30, compared to 2.8 million the previous year, a year-over-year increase of 43%.

The company’s name originated from the prices for creative services that businesses could find on the site — which started from as low as $5. Not surprisingly, that premise of commoditized creativity has drawn resistance from industry pros. Furthermore, past campaigns such as “In Doers We Trust” that praised those who “eat coffee for lunch” and skip sleep raised eyebrows for seeming to promote unhealthy work practices.

Since then, however, Fiverr's messaging and mandate have shifted. “We're always looking to be relevant to our target audience and to listen to what people are saying,” said Bird. “We take people's criticisms of us very seriously.”

In February, just after premiering its first Super Bowl commercial, Fiverr acquired Working Not Working, the respected industry freelance talent platform known for its pool of expert creatives. Earlier this month, Fiverr purchased learning platform CreativeLive to expand its educational arm for creative professionals.

“The acquisitions that we've recently announced and ones that we will announce in the future are really about thinking about the freelancer as a lifestyle of choice and supporting the freelancer not just in a buying and selling marketplace, but what are the services that we can offer to help them,” said Bird. 

And while it expands its reach with creatives, Fiverr is also looking to deepen its role with clients as well as an all-in-one platform for digital services, “just as Amazon is 'The Everything Store' for physical products,” Bird said. 

In this article:

Parker Herren

Parker Herren is a student at CUNY’s Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism. He is currently an editorial intern with Ad Age’s Creativity team.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Redbox looks to grow its streaming ad business by contracting out its direct sales efforts

Redbox looks to grow its streaming ad business by contracting out its direct sales efforts
Electric car parking place web.jpg

Interest in EVs has surged, but cost and other concerns undercut wider investment
TESLAHERTZ.PHIL_.jpg

Hertz teams with Uber, Carvana in another shift to EVs
How Angi is building brand awareness in the home services industry

How Angi is building brand awareness in the home services industry
Why more retailers have media networks and what the rise means for agencies

Why more retailers have media networks and what the rise means for agencies
Alphabet, Google's parent, tops expectations on strength in ads and e-commerce

Alphabet, Google's parent, tops expectations on strength in ads and e-commerce
Twitter says Apple’s privacy changes had little effect on ads

Twitter says Apple’s privacy changes had little effect on ads
Sweetgreen plans to boost marketing spending and its work with influencers

Sweetgreen plans to boost marketing spending and its work with influencers