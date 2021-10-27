Fiverr global campaign says it's time to make 'something from nothing'

The campaign arrives as Fiverr's business has grown and evolved. According to the company, active buyers of services from Fiverr freelancers from more than 160 countries grew to 4 million as of June 30, compared to 2.8 million the previous year, a year-over-year increase of 43%.
The company’s name originated from the prices for creative services that businesses could find on the site — which started from as low as $5. Not surprisingly, that premise of commoditized creativity has drawn resistance from industry pros. Furthermore, past campaigns such as “In Doers We Trust” that praised those who “eat coffee for lunch” and skip sleep raised eyebrows for seeming to promote unhealthy work practices.
Since then, however, Fiverr's messaging and mandate have shifted. “We're always looking to be relevant to our target audience and to listen to what people are saying,” said Bird. “We take people's criticisms of us very seriously.”
In February, just after premiering its first Super Bowl commercial, Fiverr acquired Working Not Working, the respected industry freelance talent platform known for its pool of expert creatives. Earlier this month, Fiverr purchased learning platform CreativeLive to expand its educational arm for creative professionals.
“The acquisitions that we've recently announced and ones that we will announce in the future are really about thinking about the freelancer as a lifestyle of choice and supporting the freelancer not just in a buying and selling marketplace, but what are the services that we can offer to help them,” said Bird.
And while it expands its reach with creatives, Fiverr is also looking to deepen its role with clients as well as an all-in-one platform for digital services, “just as Amazon is 'The Everything Store' for physical products,” Bird said.