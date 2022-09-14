Flavrs takes on TikTok with cooking videos, shopping app

The foodie internet just got more crowded. Backed by celebrity chefs Eric Ripert and Tom Colicchio and $7 million in seed funding, Flavrs debuted in beta on Tuesday, Sept. 13, with a deep feed of cooking videos, step-by-step recipes, meal planning tools, and the ability to instantly shop for groceries online.

“Flavrs is not for the average person who kind of cares about food. It is for the crazy people who live to eat,” says Alejandro Oropeza, co-founder and chief executive officer of the app. “If the thing you’re looking at looks delicious, and you want to do something about it, we’re going to give you the most efficient, most satisfying way to going from intention to action.”

Open the Flavrs app, you’ll see a TikTok-like interface that invites you to discover thousands of videos for foods, from kimchi fried rice to dairy-free chocolate crème brûlée.

There’s Ripert’s saffron risotto—a recipe developed for the app—an ice cream sandwich by Andrew Rea from Binging with Babish, and Jamie Milne’s shakshuka from Everything Delish, as well as gluten-free and paleo options. The content combines custom-made recipes and videos made just for Flavrs, along with repurposed hits from popular blogs and social personalities.