The Folgers jingle is for sale, and it could be a moneymaker

It seems like an easily recouped investment at first glance. “This is the risk. It's a gamble to buy because you're betting on the fact that that Folgers is going to continue using this jingle,” said Eric Sheinkop, CEO of The Desire Company and author of “Return of the Hustle: The Art of Marketing With Music.”

“The problem is what happens if Folgers does a rebrand and they completely scratch that, and it's no longer being put on television? Well, then there are no longer royalties to earn,” he adds. “Royalties are the best thing in the world. They are literally the gift that keep on giving, as long as that song is on air. The second it goes off, there's no more.”

Sheinkop knows this feast and famine firsthand. He was paid $2,500 to rap on a McDonald’s commercial, but the royalties added up to more than $100,000 over the next three years. After that, the ad was pulled, and he hasn’t seen a dime since.

Determining whether the Folgers jingle might be a good investment can take a bit of research. “The Best Part of Wakin’ Up” first aired in 1984, and it’s been a staple of Folgers’ branding ever since. It’s been covered and spoofed and remixed (including in a wacky campaign from 2019, see one commercial below), all of which increase its payout. And if a buyer knew whether Folgers was planning a big rebrand or, conversely, planning a reboot of the classic jingle, that information would be extremely useful.

“Agencies have been buying the rights to the songs in commercials for many, many years,” Sheinkop said. “They end up continuing to push, 'no, we should move forward with this campaign again this year,' because they're making money. So music actually turns into a profit center for these companies, if it's done right.”