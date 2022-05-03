Ford’s new EV focus is the ‘frunk’

As brands rush to tell consumers about what electric vehicles can offer, Ford is trying to bring the "frunk” into the cultural lexicon.

Frunk is slang for front trunk, or the empty space in the front hood where the gas-powered cars keep the engine. EVs don't use internal combustion engines, freeing the space up for storage. The frunk is representative of how the arrival of mainstream EVs will herald significant behavior changes to the driving experience, including zero trips to the gas station.

Although automakers selling EVs have spent most of their time assuaging consumer concerns such as range anxiety, Ford is now focusing on the fun and trying to make the frunk a cultural moment and part of a lifestyle.

The social media-led campaign centers on the question of “how can we get this term into the lexicon, where it’s in pop culture and it’s not in a cheesy way” said Tania Taiwo, a creative/writer at Wieden+Kennedy, which handled the campaign.