Former AB InBev media exec Azania Andrews named CEO of a food company

Former Anheuser-Busch InBev marketing and media executive Aziania Andrews has been named CEO of 1440 Foods, a newly formed entity that controls several protein bars, powders and shakes, including the Pure Protein brand.

Andrews was most recently U.S. VP of consumer connections for AB InBev, giving her oversight of one of the nation’s largest media and sponsorship budgets, including its pricey NFL deal. Before taking that role in 2020, she was marketing VP for Michelob Ultra, the low-cal beer that has consistently grown sales and positioned itself as a fitness-friendly brew.

Although she is leaving one of the most influential marketer media posts in the U.S., the new job gets her a CEO title at a company whose stable of health and wellness brands account for some $500 million in gross sales, according to her estimate.

“I love AB and am so grateful for my time there and honestly every signal that was given to me was there were plenty of opportunities for growth,” Andrews said in an interview. But the chance to become a CEO was “an incredible opportunity to accelerate my career and something I always wanted to do and came more quickly than expected,” she added.

Andrews left the brewer on April 15. Connections is now overseen by Spencer Gordon, who added the role to his ongoing duties as VP of the brewer’s in-house agency, known as DraftLine.