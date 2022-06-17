Frito-Lay inks 2022 World Cup sponsorship deal

PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay has signed on as a North American sponsor for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The food giant says the association with the premier soccer tournament-of-nations will get its snack brands and other foods in front of a diverse global audience—including a rapidly growing one in the U.S., which is preparing for its turn to play World Cup host in 2026.
The deal, announced during a press event today in New York, represents the first-ever salty snack brand collaboration in FIFA and its signature World Cup event, the brand said in a press release. This year’s tournament, to be played in Qatar, is scheduled to get underway in November. Although the deal announced today covers the 2022 event and not 2026, the latter is already expected to be a major marketing event, and is scheduled to take place at separate cities in the U.S., Canada and Mexico that FIFA separately announced this week.