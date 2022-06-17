Frito-Lay inks 2022 World Cup sponsorship deal

In addition to the use of FIFA’s trademarks, exposure at the event, and access to tickets, the agreement covers what Frito-Lay called “exciting digital activations and entertaining promotional activities,” with the goal of reaching more than 100 million U.S. households with FIFA-branded products.

“We are thrilled to announce our strategic collaboration with FIFA, a brand that means so much to fans globally,” Steven Williams, CEO, Frito-Lay and Quaker North America, said in a statement. “Soccer has over four billion fans across the world and continues to grow in the US, so we feel this is a great time to build a strategic partnership together and ensure our products are always available every time a match is on TV or at a community’s local stadium.”

The Qatar World Cup, which has also drawn an official World Cup sponsorship from the crypto exchange firm Crypto.com, has come under intense scrutiny for issues associated with its host country including alleged human rights abuses associated with migrant workers building its venues, laws against homosexuality, and questions about the bidding process that ultimately awarded the event to Qatar. And while some entities are making a point to steer clear of the event, a Morning Consult poll published earlier this year indicated 41% of U.S. soccer fans said they support companies sponsoring the World Cup in Qatar, while 19% said they do not.