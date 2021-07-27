Marketing News & Strategy

Funyun-flavored Lay's part of brand's new 'Flavor Swap' lineup

Frito-Lay mashes up Doritos and Funyuns with Lays for new offerings
By Sydney Gold. Published on July 27, 2021.
Credit: Lays

Frito-Lay is no newcomer to creative flavor combinations. From Fried Green Tomato potato chips to Flamin’ Hot Doritos, the PepsiCo-owned snack maker has been cranking out new varieties for years. But coming up with new ideas can be hard. Why not try recycling a few old favorites —with a twist of course. Enter: Wavy Funyuns Onion Lay’s and Doritos Cool Ranch Lay’s.

Lay’s announced the new brand mashups today, which amount to new combinations of old favorite Frito-Lay products as part of its "Flavor Swap" lineup. 


The brand plugged the collaboration across a variety of platforms, including minimalist posts on Instagram and Twitter featuring nothing more than a single Lays potato chip, a plus sign, and a Dorito or Funyun. While some fans were excited about the collaboration, there was also a vocal contingency of fans clamoring for the return of discontinued flavors and formulas like the original Flamin’ Hot Lays recipe.

“We've partnered with two beloved Frito-Lay brands to give our fans an innovative, one-of-a-kind flavor experience like no other chip brand can do,” Melissa Miranda, senior director of marketing at Frito-Lay North America, stated in a press release.

Some of the brand’s previous unique flavor combinations stemmed from its “Do Us a Flavor” contest, which put fan submitted flavor ideas like Crispy Taco and Kettle Cooked Wasabi Ginger on grocery store shelves across the country. 

The new chips will be available nationwide starting this month while supplies last with a price of $3.79 for large bags and $1.99 for smaller bags.

The new innovations come as Frito-Lay enjoys solid sales results, in part due to increased demand during the pandemic. Frito-Lay organic revenues grew 6% in the second quarter, PepsiCo reported earlier this month. 


The company last weekend settled with Frito-Lay workers in Topeka, Kansas, whom ended their 20-day strike for better hours and working conditions, protesting forced overtime and 12 hour workdays refered to as “suicide shifts.” The new contract includes increased wages and one day off a week for workers, among other stipulations. 

Sydney Gold

Sydney Gold is a magazine, news and digital journalism and political science major at Syracuse University. She is the 2021 American Society of Magazine Editors intern at Ad Age.

