Marketing News & Strategy

Gatorade plugs new Gatorlyte as ‘rapid rehydration’ in ad with Damian Lillard

The campaign marks the start of a new 'All G' marketing platform that highlights the brand’s growing product line
By Jade Yan. Published on April 18, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
How a Brazilian soccer team is marketing to U.S. fans—and what it means for global sports branding
Credit: Gatorade

Gatorade is calling on NBA star Damian Lillard and boxer Ryan Garcia to push its new Gatorlyte version as the PepsiCo brand continues to experiment with new varieties in the face of spirited competition in the sports drink category.

The two athletes appear in a new ad from TBWA\Chiat\Day that marks the start of a new campaign called “All G,” which emphasizes Gatorade’s growing product line. The spot shows longtime Gatorade endorser Lillard boxing with lightweight boxer Ryan Garcia, who signed with Gatorade in 2021. The boxing match with its short breaks is meant to show how quickly Gatorlyte can rehydrate athletes—which the spot underscores with the phrase “rapid rehydration.” The ad will run during the NBA and NHL playoffs.

Gatorlyte is marketed as a rehydration drink that is advertised as being lower in sugar and containing an electrolyte formula blend that aids rehydration faster than the brand’s other products. 

Gatorlyte was scheduled to launch in February 2021 but was delayed after a lawsuit was filed against the product by Mexico-based pharmaceutical company Grupo Pisa, which alleged that that Gatorade imitated the appearance of Pisa's sports drink brand Electrolit to draw customers to its Gatorlyte drink, according to Reuters. The case was settled in March after the brand struck a confidential deal with Electrolit, according to Bloomberg Law. Gatorlyte was in stores by May 2021. Grupo Pisa gained almost a 1% dollar share of the U.S. sports drink market for the year ending June 14, 2020, according to Beverage Digest.

More from Ad Age
Gatorade debuting first big marketing push under CMO Kalen Thornton
Jade Yan
Gatorade signs Paige Bueckers as first college athlete endorser
Coca-Cola buys the rest of BodyArmor for $5.6 billion, making it a more direct rival to PepsiCo's Gatorade

Gatorade’s new ad mainly plugs Gatorlyte, but the new “All G'' tagline is introduced at the end as various products are shown. These include the Gatorade Fit electrolyte drink that the brand advertises as having no added sugar or coloring, along with G Zero and G Zero Protein that includes 10 grams of protein.

Gatorade is still the sports drink market leader by a long shot holding just over a 66% dollar share in 2021, according to Beverage Digest. But it has been fending off aggressive marketing from BodyArmor, which was recently purchased by Coca-Cola Co. 

This campaign’s focus on the brand’s variety of products comes as people are searching for “all kinds of options” when it comes to sports drinks, such as natural sugars or varying electrolyte levels, said Duane Stanford, editor and publisher of Beverage Digest, which covers the non-alcoholic beverage industry. The brand released Gatorade Zero in 2018. Other new products include Juiced, which targets younger consumers.

In this article:

Jade Yan

Jade Yan is a general assignment reporter for Ad Age. She has worked for the Chicago Tribune and the Chicago Sun-Times, along with The South Side Weekly, City Bureau and The Peoria Journal-Star.

 

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

How a Brazilian soccer team is marketing to U.S. fans—and what it means for global sports branding

How a Brazilian soccer team is marketing to U.S. fans—and what it means for global sports branding
Etsy exits emotional storytelling in new ads amid seller strike

Etsy exits emotional storytelling in new ads amid seller strike
Brands mark 4/20 and Earth Day: The Week Ahead

Brands mark 4/20 and Earth Day: The Week Ahead
Twitter adopts ‘poison pill’ to ward off Elon Musk takeover

Twitter adopts ‘poison pill’ to ward off Elon Musk takeover
Peloton to cut bike and treadmill prices, raise subscription fee

Peloton to cut bike and treadmill prices, raise subscription fee
Marketing winners and losers of the week

Marketing winners and losers of the week
Shaq, Papa Johns agree to $5.6 million renewal deal

Shaq, Papa Johns agree to $5.6 million renewal deal
Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43 billion

Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43 billion