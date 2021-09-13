Geico’s ‘Scoop! There It Is!’ is now a real ice cream

Geico is giving fans of its hit commercial what they want: "Scoop! There It Is!" ice cream.

It was hard to miss Geico’s ad featuring Tag Team earlier this year. The commercial, officially called “Tag Team Helps With Dessert” but better known as "Scoop! There It Is!" features the duo singing ice cream flavor lyrics to the tune of their 1993 hit “Whoomp! (There It Is).” It comes from the Martin Agency and has been viewed millions of times since its late December debut.

The commercial begins with a mom named Tasha preparing dinner and a familiar Geico voiceover. Soon, Tag Team suggests “French vanilla, rocky road, chocolate, peanut butter, cookie dough,” for dessert. The ad continues with lots of dancing and ends with sprinkles.



Now there’s a “Scoop! There It is!” ice cream flavor from New York scoop shop Mikey Likes It Ice Cream. Mikey Cole, who worked on the flavor, won’t be selling it in his brand’s shops. Fans need to share dance videos with Geico on social media for a chance to win a pint.