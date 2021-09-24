General Mills brand integrations lead to big sales lifts in study

Brand placements don't just remind people about brands with fleeting glances during shows. They also have significant impact on brand sales, according to a study of General Mills placements by TV analytics firm 605 for brand integrator platform BEN Group.
Linear TV integrations for General Mills brands Old El Paso and Honey Nut Cheerios in 2019 through 2021 delivered sales lifts of 24% to 29% among households where people who saw them versus people who didn’t, according to 605, which combines audience data from set-top boxes and smart TVs with sales data from retail loyalty programs.
Integrations for Old El Paso included a segment on Food Network cooking show “Rachael Ray” and the brand's taco shells showing up during mealtime in Lifetime holiday film “Rediscovering Christmas.” Sales rose 27% among viewers who saw the integrations versus unexposed audiences, per 605. The impact was slightly less for viewers ages 18-34 (up 24%) but much higher for households with income of $50,000 and at least one child 18 or younger (up 46%).
Honey Nut Cheerios did a little better when a cereal box showed up in the CBS sitcom “Mom.” The brand’s sales got a lift of 27% among exposed audiences, including 29% for people 18-34 but a more modest 14% across the $50,000 income households with at least one kid.