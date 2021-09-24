General Mills brand integrations lead to big sales lifts in study

“New advances in measurement have revealed the tangible impact of product placement programs on critical business outcomes, such as sales lift, against consumer groups that drive our businesses and brands,” says Mikhala Nelson, entertainment partnerships lead at General Mills. The company will stick with product placements because they “leave lasting impressions of our brands with consumers,” she says.

Measuring the sales impact of brand integrations has been more challenging than with traditional 30-second spots, says Erin Schmidt, chief product placement officer at BEN (an acronym derived from Branded Entertainment Network). But she believes the 605 data show brand integrations can perform at least as well as ads.

One of the issues making it hard to measure impact from brand integrations, even in linear TV programming, is that the effect can last months or years into the future as the integrations keep showing up in repeats, streaming and delayed DVR viewing. That measurement challenge is even greater for pure streaming content, where any ROI analysis will inevitably miss some long-term impact.

That’s why simply doing a sales lift analysis based on timing of brand placements, for example using a marketing mix model, isn’t as effective as measuring the impact over time among millions of smart TV and set-top box users in 605’s panel. Kristin Dolan, founder and CEO of 605, says the firm was also able to measure impact across multiple performance indicators, including web traffic and retail visits, in addition to sales.

The upside of streaming integrations, beyond linear TV, “is that you have this long tail of viewership impact, so there’s so much opportunity that comes from making [an appearance] inside of the content,” Schmidt says.

