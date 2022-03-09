Genesis hires marketer Wendy Orthman from rival Infiniti

Genesis Motor America has hired away Infiniti's top marketing executive to help the Korean luxury brand expand in the U.S.

Wendy Orthman, previously Infiniti's global head of brand, marketing and communications, will be executive director of marketing for Genesis, the global luxury division of the Hyundai Motor Co.

She will report to Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America.

"Genesis is a new brand with an incredible opportunity to grow," Marquez said in a statement. "I am looking forward to working with Wendy to enhance and grow our presence in the market."

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

Orthman held marketing and communications roles at General Motors and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, now Stellantis, before joining Nissan North America in 2015. Prior to her relocation to Yokohama, Japan, in early 2020 to head up Infiniti marketing, she managed product life cycle, lifestyle and brand communications for Nissan in Nashville.