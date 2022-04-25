GM to launch Corvette EV

Next year's electrified Corvette will likely be a standard or plug-in hybrid. GM told Automotive News that it will not be a full EV.

“We’re not commenting on the specific type of application,” spokesman Kevin Kelly said.

Sam Fiorani, VP of global vehicle forecasting at AutoForecast Solutions, said the electrified Corvette will be a very high-performance model, with horsepower likely exceeding that of any other Corvette.

The body of the electrified version will be identical to the midengine, gasoline-powered Corvette that’s on the market today, Fiorani said.

AutoForecast Solutions expects the fully electric Corvette to launch in 2025. It will most likely have a body style different from the gas-powered and hybrid Corvette and could compete with the Ford Mustang Mach-E crossover, Fiorani said.