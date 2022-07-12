Gopuff cuts 10% of staff, closes warehouses to preserve cash

Gopuff is slashing 10% of its global workforce and closing dozens of warehouses in a bid to rein in spending amid a deteriorating global economic backdrop.
The job reductions will affect about 1,500 staff members, a mix of corporate and warehouse employees in the U.S., according to a memo to investors viewed by Bloomberg. It’s the second time in four months the embattled rapid delivery company has eliminated positions. It cut about 3% of jobs in March and shelved plans to go public.
Gopuff also intends to shutter 76 warehouses, roughly 12% of its network, across the U.S. to consolidate its footprint in some cities, according to the memo. The measures reflect a sharp reversal for the fast-growing startup which, for the past two years, prioritized expanding at breakneck speed.
Gopuff was valued at $15 billion last July and generated just under $2 billion in revenue in 2021 with order volume jumping 70% compared with 2020. That increase, however, has come at a cost. A key contributor to Gopuff’s spending is establishing new warehouses. Each location costs an estimated $250,000 to launch, people familiar with the company’s plans said, and about half of Gopuff’s roughly 600 warehouses were launched in the last year. The efforts to streamline expenses represent an acknowledgment that the company, emboldened by the pandemic-fueled boom in delivery, expanded too much, too quickly.