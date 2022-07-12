Gopuff cuts 10% of staff, closes warehouses to preserve cash

The Philadelphia-based startup’s retrenchment also underscores the dramatic shift in sentiment in the rapid delivery sector, into which investors poured $9.7 billion globally in 2021. With VCs moving away from the “growth-at-all-costs” model, proving that the economics of instant commerce can work in a post-pandemic world is a looming question for Gopuff and its competitors. German startup Gorillas Technologies GmbH is exploring options for the sale of its business or mergers with rivals as it struggles to raise capital, while Fridge No More and Buyk Corp. went out of business earlier this year.

Through reduced spending, a culling of lower-performing warehouses, and a focus on higher-margin revenue streams like advertising, Gopuff is aiming to be profitable by 2024.

“These shifts are not only accelerating our timeline to profitability, they are taking us back to our roots of keeping profitability at the core of every decision,” Gopuff Co-CEOs Yakir Gola and Rafael Ilishayev wrote in the letter.

Across its network of warehouses, Gopuff is generating 88 cents, on average, of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, per order, with older locations making as much as $3, according to an internal investor presentation viewed by Bloomberg. A location generally becomes Ebitda positive after six months, according to Gopuff’s estimates, and begins to generate more than a dollar in earnings after 18 months. However, a wide swath of those warehouses are still less than a year old. Gopuff contends that by using freed-up cash on newer but high-performing warehouses, it can speed up the time it takes for them to generate a profit as orders are spread out over fewer facilities.

One market Gopuff expanded too quickly in was New York, Ilishayev said in an interview. “It's the volume that you're siphoning from building to building because you haven't reached economies of scale. If you have one building instead of two, you can achieve profitability quicker,” he said. Gopuff will close five out of its 24 warehouses in New York.