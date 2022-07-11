Marketing News & Strategy

Heinz Field gets a new name after more than 20 years

In Acrisure, the Steelers found a 'new partner willing to pay significantly more than we could justify,' Kraft Heinz stated
By Nick Manes. Published on July 11, 2022.
The newly-renamed Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, home of the NFL's Steelers and formerly named Heinz Field.
Credit: Pittsburgh Steelers

Insurance and consulting firm Acrisure bought the naming rights to the NFL stadium home to the Pittsburgh Steelers, formerly known as Heinz Field, the company announced on Monday.

Acrisure immediately takes over the naming rights, starting with the 2022 season. The stadium had been named Heinz Field since it opened in 2001.

Financial terms of the 15-year deal were not disclosed by Acrisure, which is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

"The Pittsburgh Steelers are an institution in American sports and a globally recognized brand. Partnering with the Steelers is the opportunity of a lifetime and a tremendous honor," Greg Williams, co-founder, chairman and CEO of Acrisure, said in the release."Through Acrisure Stadium, we will increase awareness of the extraordinary advantage Acrisure brings our clients while conveying our strong sense of community," Williams continued in the release. "Relatedly, we are eager to invest in the Pittsburgh community and broader region as we chart our course to an unforgettable first season. This relationship truly embodies and aligns two organizations that have high standards and are determined to achieve great things."
 

'A legendary franchise'

The Pittsburgh stadium had been called Heinz Field since its opening in 2001. H.J. Heinz Co. began in Pittsburgh, and the merged Kraft Heinz Co. splits its headquarters between Pittsburgh and Chicago. Heinz's naming rights for the stadium expired earlier this year, according to media reports.

Kraft Heinz acknowledged its departure from the stadium's name in its own statement. "The Steelers are a legendary franchise, and together with Heinz are a winning combination that represent some of the best of Pittsburgh," Kraft Heinz stated on Monday. "While we worked diligently with the Steelers for several months around a new naming rights deal, they found a new partner willing to pay significantly more than we could justify. While our name will no longer be on the stadium, Heinz will remain a significant, long-term sponsor of the Steelers and we’re excited to announce the details of our new partnership in the days ahead."

Acrisure in May announced the closing of a $725 million funding round at a valuation of $23 billion, something it has accomplished by closing upwards of 100 M&A deals each year for the last several years, as Crain's previously reported.

The company has also bought the naming rights to a still-under-construction arena in Southern California's Coachella Valley.

"We are excited to partner with Acrisure for the naming rights to our stadium," Steelers President Art Rooney II said in the statement. "Acrisure provided us with an opportunity to ensure our stadium continues to be a valuable asset for our fans as well as keeping up with the market value of NFL stadiums. We are very appreciative to partner with Greg Williams and his company, and we look forward to a long, beneficial relationship for years to come."

Naming rights for sports stadiums have been having something of "a moment," according to a report earlier this year in Front Office Sports, a sports business newsletter that counts Crain Communications Inc., the Detroit-based parent company of Crain's Detroit Business, as a minority investor.

Deals such as the newly-renamed Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, as well as SoFi Stadium, also in Los Angeles, have climbed well into the hundreds of millions of dollars, with the former hitting $700 million.

Executives at arena operating companies say the naming deals help finance operations and improvements at the facilities, according to the Front Office Sports report.

—Ad Age contributed to this report.



Nick Manes

Nick Manes is a reporter for Crain's Detroit Business.

View all articles by this author
