Heinz Field gets a new name after more than 20 years

Insurance and consulting firm Acrisure bought the naming rights to the NFL stadium home to the Pittsburgh Steelers, formerly known as Heinz Field, the company announced on Monday.

Acrisure immediately takes over the naming rights, starting with the 2022 season. The stadium had been named Heinz Field since it opened in 2001.

Financial terms of the 15-year deal were not disclosed by Acrisure, which is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

"The Pittsburgh Steelers are an institution in American sports and a globally recognized brand. Partnering with the Steelers is the opportunity of a lifetime and a tremendous honor," Greg Williams, co-founder, chairman and CEO of Acrisure, said in the release."Through Acrisure Stadium, we will increase awareness of the extraordinary advantage Acrisure brings our clients while conveying our strong sense of community," Williams continued in the release. "Relatedly, we are eager to invest in the Pittsburgh community and broader region as we chart our course to an unforgettable first season. This relationship truly embodies and aligns two organizations that have high standards and are determined to achieve great things."

