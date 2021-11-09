Marketing News & Strategy

How big retail chains are using social marketing this holiday

Macy’s will offer a reindeer Snapchat filter while Kohl’s is starting a TikTok challenge
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on November 09, 2021.
20211105_SamsClub_KevinHart_3x2.jpg
Credit: Sam's Club

Here’s some Christmas cheer: this year’s holiday sales are expected to set records, with the National Retail Federation predicting an 8.5% to 10.5% rise to as much as $859 billion this November and December, surpassing last year's 8.2% gain.

To capture a share of that pie big retailers like Macy's and Kohl's are amping up their social media marketing even as they continue to budget for large-scale anthem TV spots

After experimenting with TikTok earlier this year, Kohl’s will host its first holiday challenge on the platform later this month. Macy’s is introducing specific social content around its new character, a blue reindeer named Tiptoe, who will appear as a balloon in the department store’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. At the same time, brands that have had a strong existing presence on TikTok, like American Eagle and Dick’s Sporting Goods, are continuing to invest in innovative social media initiatives.

“[We’ll] have quite a bit more social—that’s up a ton,” said Greg Revelle, chief marketing officer of Kohl’s, on a recent episode of Ad Age Remotely. “Consumers are just spending more and more of their time in social channels.”

As it puts additional money into digital channels, Kohl’s is pulling back on other formats such as print; this year, for example, the chain will only have two circulars versus the one or two a week of previous years. On Nov. 29, the retailer will launch its #GiveWithAllYourHeart TikTok challenge, which includes a custom song that Kohl’s will encourage families to share with clips of personal holiday traditions like cookie baking, opening presidents and matching family pajamas. Kohls will work with certain TikTok creators to amplify the content. In December, the retailer plans to showcase customer submissions via a light installation in New York City.

“Every platform is different and we’re still learning what kind of content resonates with TikTok, and we think this one is going to be a hit,” said Revelle, noting that Kohl’s is also running live shopping events on Instagram Live and TikTok.

Last week, Macy’s revealed Tiptoe, a reindeer who is afraid to fly. While the character is appearing in a TV spot, she’s also getting her own Snapchat filter. Macy’s will also feature two augmented reality filters on its holiday windows on Instagram—one filter will encourage users to “become Tiptoe,” while a second offers a “flying reindeer” experience, according to a spokeswoman.

Sam’s Club recently debuted a series of social videos starring Kevin Hart for the Walmart-owned brand’s holiday campaign. In the series, Hart positions himself as the new store manager who is rebranding the chain to “Kevin’s Club.” The clips, created with Laugh Out Loud’s LOL Studios, are one of many pop-up initiatives Sam’s is doing with Hart this season, according to a spokeswoman.

Etsy plans to build out more video content while also investing in TikTok to better engage customers, Chief Marketing Officer Ryan Scott said. The social channels help to drive traffic to Etsy.com. At the same time, Etsy is innovating experientially in the digital realm with its recent Etsy House, an interactive, augmented initiative where customers can walk through a digital home of Etsy products this holiday season.

“We are also always looking at new ways to engage buyers and bring them more immersive experiences,” said Scott.

Yet not all major retailers are doubling down on social. For example, while Target is spending more on digital video this year, the investment is more broad and not necessarily geared to social channels, according to Cara Sylvester, executive VP and chief marketing and digital officer.

Those chains that are already well-versed in courting younger consumers online are continuing to do so this year. Dick’s Sporting Goods, which has boosted its TikTok marketing in recent years as it caters to teens for shopping around back-to-school for example, will be leveraging social media to augment a holiday spot focused on e-commerce, according to a spokesman. The sporting goods chain will also launch a pin extension on Pinterest where users can have a more personalized shopping experience on DicksSportingGoods.com.

Teen brand American Eagle is no stranger to social media. The retailer will continue to invest in its TikTok and Snapchat stores, according to a spokesman. This week, the chain will also host a holiday catalog-style lens on Snapchat where shoppers can use AR to see themselves wearing the brand’s new winter duds. In addition, American Eagle will push a TikTok challenge inviting users to create content using a vintage-type “Branded Effect” that involves a grainy old-film appearance for the “ultimate nostalgic holiday look,” a spokesman said.

The brand’s social strategy is already resulting in sales success. Last year, American Eagle generated over 30,000 purchases and more than $2 million in sales through its Snapchat holiday pop-up store.

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

