How big retail chains are using social marketing this holiday

Last week, Macy’s revealed Tiptoe, a reindeer who is afraid to fly. While the character is appearing in a TV spot, she’s also getting her own Snapchat filter. Macy’s will also feature two augmented reality filters on its holiday windows on Instagram—one filter will encourage users to “become Tiptoe,” while a second offers a “flying reindeer” experience, according to a spokeswoman.

Sam’s Club recently debuted a series of social videos starring Kevin Hart for the Walmart-owned brand’s holiday campaign. In the series, Hart positions himself as the new store manager who is rebranding the chain to “Kevin’s Club.” The clips, created with Laugh Out Loud’s LOL Studios, are one of many pop-up initiatives Sam’s is doing with Hart this season, according to a spokeswoman.

Etsy plans to build out more video content while also investing in TikTok to better engage customers, Chief Marketing Officer Ryan Scott said. The social channels help to drive traffic to Etsy.com. At the same time, Etsy is innovating experientially in the digital realm with its recent Etsy House, an interactive, augmented initiative where customers can walk through a digital home of Etsy products this holiday season.

“We are also always looking at new ways to engage buyers and bring them more immersive experiences,” said Scott.

Yet not all major retailers are doubling down on social. For example, while Target is spending more on digital video this year, the investment is more broad and not necessarily geared to social channels, according to Cara Sylvester, executive VP and chief marketing and digital officer.

Those chains that are already well-versed in courting younger consumers online are continuing to do so this year. Dick’s Sporting Goods, which has boosted its TikTok marketing in recent years as it caters to teens for shopping around back-to-school for example, will be leveraging social media to augment a holiday spot focused on e-commerce, according to a spokesman. The sporting goods chain will also launch a pin extension on Pinterest where users can have a more personalized shopping experience on DicksSportingGoods.com.

Teen brand American Eagle is no stranger to social media. The retailer will continue to invest in its TikTok and Snapchat stores, according to a spokesman. This week, the chain will also host a holiday catalog-style lens on Snapchat where shoppers can use AR to see themselves wearing the brand’s new winter duds. In addition, American Eagle will push a TikTok challenge inviting users to create content using a vintage-type “Branded Effect” that involves a grainy old-film appearance for the “ultimate nostalgic holiday look,” a spokesman said.

The brand’s social strategy is already resulting in sales success. Last year, American Eagle generated over 30,000 purchases and more than $2 million in sales through its Snapchat holiday pop-up store.

