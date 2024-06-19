How Grimace’s viral New York Mets moment came together

Unpredictable things happen once the Grimace gets involved.
Take the New York Mets. The baseball club was floundering with a 28-37 record on June 12, the night the team invited McDonald’s purple mascot to Citi Field to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before a game against the Miami Marlins. The Mets haven’t lost since, stretching their win streak to seven games through June 18, when they rallied to defeat the Texas Rangers.
The Mets’ abrupt winning streak has brought new life to a fan base that only weeks ago was preparing to experience a midseason fire sale, while delivering a social-media bonanza to McDonald’s and the team, which is heartily encouraging the notion that it has entered its “Grimace era.”