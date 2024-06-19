How Grimace’s viral New York Mets moment came together

“When we got him here, the only things that we had planned were the first pitch, coming out for ‘Lazy Mary,’ [in the seventh inning stretch] and being a part of the T-shirt toss,” said Calise. “But the team from McDonald’s was so incredible, and so willing to do everything that we asked of him.”

This included positioning the mascot behind home plate so he’d appear from the center-field camera as the game went on—a tricky notion given the fact that the Grimace suit doesn’t allow its wearer to sit, and the seats he’d otherwise block are the priciest in the park. They were fortunate to find a nook where the mascot could stand. Grimace also posed for pictures with Mrs. and Mr. Met—borrowing a glove from the latter. He was presented with a Mets City Connect jersey, noted for its purple accents. At the request of McDonald’s, he was issued No. 55 for the year of McDonald’s founding. The team also collected photos and videos for its social feeds.

“We were really trying to lean into the quirkiness of the character and how much fun you can have with that,” Calise said.