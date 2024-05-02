Claire’s for adults—how ear-piercing retailer Studs is attracting older Gen Zers and millennials

Brands on the Rise is a regular Ad Age feature spotlighting the marketing and business tactics of successful challenger brands. Read other installments here.

For girls growing up in the late ‘90s and early aughts, sprinting through the mall in light-up sneakers for a Claire’s ear piercing was a right of passage. Millennials and older Gen Zers can probably still remember pressing their noses to the glass of a Claire’s store, where a nervous tween would inevitably sit perched on a tall chair waiting to feel the pinch of a piercing gun on her earlobe.

But anyone old enough to remember that scene likely wouldn’t return to Claire’s for their second, third, or fourth piercings today. Instead, they might find themselves Googling “tattoo parlors near me,” and reluctantly handing a man who smells like cigarette smoke a wad of cash, hoping the piercing doesn’t get infected.

That’s more or less the situation Studs Co-Founders Anna Harman and Lisa Bubbers found themselves in back in 2019. The experience inspired them to create Studs, the modern piercing studio and jewelry brand that caters to people ages 18 to 35. Studs has 22 U.S. stores including New York and California, and only pierces those 13 and older.

Also read: 20 brands resonating with Gen Z right now

The grown-up Claire’s experience is a growing business, too. Studs’ revenue jumped 35% in 2023 and is on track to grow at the same rate in 2024, said Harman, who is also the brand’s CEO.

Below, more on Studs' origin story and the marketing strategies it uses to attract its hip target audience.