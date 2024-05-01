How Taylor Swift made this influencer-led apparel brand go viral—and what’s next

When Taylor Swift was spotted sporting a lavender skort from activewear brand Popflex in a recent video posted to YouTube Shorts, it was the culmination of eight years of work for Cassey Ho, social media fitness influencer and founder of Popflex. The skort, called the “pirouette skort” for its ballerina-like nature, had been copied by counterfeiters so many times in its short existence that Ho was awarded a patent for it this past January as a strategy to keep the dupes at bay. She compared her fight for copyright protection for the product to Swift’s battle for artists’ creative rights.

“That [patent] moment felt cool to me, but I can’t tell you how much more full circle it felt when Taylor Swift, my favorite artist in the entire world, is wearing the skort I’ve been fighting for,” Ho said. “It reminds me of how she has dealt with her re-records.”