How VW aims to achieve Tesla-like response to customer demands
Volkswagen is accelerating its ambition to be seen as a mobility provider that can compete with industry disruptors such as Tesla and Uber. The German auto brand has created a new business unit with responsibility for strengthening its customer focus as digital features become increasingly important to buyers.
"As a result of the increasing digitalization of cars, new interfaces to our customers are being created inside and outside their vehicles,” VW brand CEO Ralf Brandstaetter said in a statement.
“Now more than ever before, an integrated customer experience and the rapid implementation of customers' requirements have become a key differentiating factor," Brandstaetter said.
Company veteran Markus Kleimann will lead the unit with the newly created title of chief experience officer. VW said the goal is to offer a “best in class” customer experience at every point of contact with the brand. Kleimann has been asked to develop a more intuitive customer interface system with the capability to anticipate changing preferences.
This includes areas such as online configurator tools; experiences at the dealership; how easy it is to charge an EV at home, work or on the go; and how easy it is to update software.
A VW spokesperson said customer requirements and feedback would become the focal point for developing vehicles and services throughout the life cycle. Kleimann was previously in charge of VW’s mid- and full-size cars. He has also held senior roles with the automaker in China and South America. He was responsible for developing of market-specific products tailored to regional customer requirements including the Polo-based Virtus small sedan and Taigo small crossover.
One of Kleimann’s main responsibilities in the new role will be utilizing customer feedback in the further development of VW brand’s products and services. His new business unit will create a framework to enable VW to incorporate customer requirements into future offerings more quickly and consistently.
“Currently, we are setting up the teams to pool our strengths across all our business units and to set up processes and measures that ensure the incorporation of customer feedback in our products and services,” the VW spokesperson said.
Tesla standards
Philippe Houchois, global auto analyst for Jefferies, said Kleimann’s appointment reflected VW’s aspirations to transform itself into a mobility company, rather than simply an auto manufacturer. “As we go online to search for cars the automakers learn more about you, and Kleimann’s role is to navigate that transformation to a connected product, where the automaker will offer peripheral services,” he said. “Now that cars are connected, the relationship to their customer is much closer than it ever was before.”
A focus on customer feedback, and the ability to swiftly implement changes based on that feedback, could provide automakers with savings as they accumulate data.
“They will know if you and 80% of the customers who look at the configurator online look at three colors instead of 15, you can probably reduce the choice and optimize your stock,” Houchois said. “You get to the point where you know what your customers want and will do, and that allows automakers to simplify the production of their product.”
He said Tesla has set the standard for the speed with which automakers can respond to consumer demands and offer more services to customers in order to keep the experience of car ownership fresh and relevant.
“That’s how Tesla shook the industry, and that’s what Volkswagen is trying to achieve,” Houchois said. “They’ll send you stuff that is relevant and improves your car to keep it more alive. They will tailor those services to you based on what they learn about how you use your car.”
