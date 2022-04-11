Hummer EV demand surges amid ad blitz

Beginning customer deliveries also helped propel reservations last quarter. GM delivered 100 Hummer pickups from December through March. Knowing the vehicle is available has heightened interest, and customers are taking note of the Hummer's resale value. Some of the pickups have resold for more than double their original price of nearly $113,000.

"The more you think you can't have something, the more you want it," Aldred said.

Will Churchill, co-owner of Frank Kent Motor Co. in Arlington, Texas, said many of the reservation holders he knows owned the gasoline-powered trucks of the Hummer brand that GM discontinued in 2010.

"GM did a great job by bringing it back, and you can tell by the excitement generated around it," Churchill said.

"It's a vehicle that garners a lot of emotion. And once you've had one, you're just kind of always a Hummer person."