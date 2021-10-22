Marketing News & Strategy

How yogurt brand Icelandic Provisions is using breathwork coach Alex Elle to promote mental health

The author and breathwork coach stars in ‘Oaths to Self' campaign
By Moyo Adeolu. Published on October 22, 2021.
Marketing winners and losers of the week
20211022_AlexElle_Oaths-to-Self_3X2.png
Credit: Icelandic Provisions via Instagram

Yogurt brand Icelandic Provisions has tapped into its relationship with influencer and author Alex Elle in a move to bring attention to mental health awareness.

The brand is plugging its ongoing ‘Oaths to Self” campaign, which encourages people to adopt positive daily affirmations. The digital 12-part series features Elle, a certified breathwork coach, sharing her written affirmations and personal oaths. On Oct. 10, the brand raised $10,000 for the Loveland Foundation—which provides therapy and mental health services to Black women and girls—by donating one dollar for every re-share it received in an Instagram post that featured an oath from Elle. She is an active contributor to Loveland Foundation.

 

Elle has curated an online community with over 1 million Instagram followers and uses her platform to teach and encourage healing and self care. Elle is most recognized for her daily affirmations written on clear sticky notes. 

In an interview, Elle said any brand deal she does must be fully aligned with her values.

“I’m not just writing these things for a partnership or for my audience. I write them for myself. It  speaks to my true voice and my humanness, and I know that it will speak to others because we’re never alone in what we’re walking through,” said Elle. “I think that’s the overall message of this campaign is knowing that you are never alone no matter what you’re walking through in this life.”

The #OathsToSelf campaign, which began earlier this year, is running across social media until the end of the year. Some of the campaign was shot in Elle’s home.

Icelandic Provisions is a version of yogurt known as “Skyr” made from heirloom cultures originating from Iceland that provide a protein-packed rich, creamy flavor, according to the brand’s website. Icelandic Provisions makes its products in upstate New York. Flavors include vanilla bean, strawberry rhubarb, pineapple coconut, lemon, mixed berries and raspberry.

Moyo Adeolu

Moyo Adeolu is a general assignment reporter for Ad Age.

