How yogurt brand Icelandic Provisions is using breathwork coach Alex Elle to promote mental health

Yogurt brand Icelandic Provisions has tapped into its relationship with influencer and author Alex Elle in a move to bring attention to mental health awareness.
The brand is plugging its ongoing ‘Oaths to Self” campaign, which encourages people to adopt positive daily affirmations. The digital 12-part series features Elle, a certified breathwork coach, sharing her written affirmations and personal oaths. On Oct. 10, the brand raised $10,000 for the Loveland Foundation—which provides therapy and mental health services to Black women and girls—by donating one dollar for every re-share it received in an Instagram post that featured an oath from Elle. She is an active contributor to Loveland Foundation.