How yogurt brand Icelandic Provisions is using breathwork coach Alex Elle to promote mental health

Elle has curated an online community with over 1 million Instagram followers and uses her platform to teach and encourage healing and self care. Elle is most recognized for her daily affirmations written on clear sticky notes.

In an interview, Elle said any brand deal she does must be fully aligned with her values.

“I’m not just writing these things for a partnership or for my audience. I write them for myself. It speaks to my true voice and my humanness, and I know that it will speak to others because we’re never alone in what we’re walking through,” said Elle. “I think that’s the overall message of this campaign is knowing that you are never alone no matter what you’re walking through in this life.”

The #OathsToSelf campaign, which began earlier this year, is running across social media until the end of the year. Some of the campaign was shot in Elle’s home.