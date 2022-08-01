Jack in the Box brings back former employee Mark Hamill for latest campaign

This campaign is the first project released since Jack in the Box named TBWA\Chiat\Day Los Angeles its creative agency of record in March. The switch came after a review of the brand's former creative account with David&Goliath. Since the change, Jack in the Box and TBWA\Chiat\Day LA have worked towards making the chain more relevant using its once beloved mascot Jack Box.

In step with looking to its past, this ad stars Hamill, who many may recognize as the protagonist Luke Skywalker from the Star Wars franchise. Fans in the commercial convey nostalgia and excitement upon seeing Hamill in the drive-thru window. “I’ve seen literally all your movies,” says one excited customer. “I have grown up with you,” adds another.