“I’m back baby!” Former Jack in the Box employee, and movie star, Mark Hamill can be heard telling customers in the fast food chain’s latest campaign.
In a new spot, customers going through a Jack in the Box drive-thru get their orders taken by someone seemingly impersonating a clown over the microphone. As the patrons pull up to the front window to claim their orders they are greeted by Hamill, who reveals the story of how he was fired for doing that exact same impression about 50 years ago.
Jack in the Box brings back former employee Mark Hamill for latest campaign
“I’m back baby!” Former Jack in the Box employee, and movie star, Mark Hamill can be heard telling customers in the fast food chain’s latest campaign.
This campaign is the first project released since Jack in the Box named TBWA\Chiat\Day Los Angeles its creative agency of record in March. The switch came after a review of the brand's former creative account with David&Goliath. Since the change, Jack in the Box and TBWA\Chiat\Day LA have worked towards making the chain more relevant using its once beloved mascot Jack Box.
In step with looking to its past, this ad stars Hamill, who many may recognize as the protagonist Luke Skywalker from the Star Wars franchise. Fans in the commercial convey nostalgia and excitement upon seeing Hamill in the drive-thru window. “I’ve seen literally all your movies,” says one excited customer. “I have grown up with you,” adds another.
This campaign is among many that have played on the popularity of nostalgia marketing in recent years. The San Diego-based chain, which has been around since the 1950s, is now tapping into its star-studded history with these videos, as well as a limited-edition comic book.
The comic book tells the origin story of Hamill first getting a job at Jack in the Box. According to the agency, a comic book would be a “timeless, fun way” to present the Hamill narrative for its target audience. The comic book is available on shopjackinthebox.com and DriveThruComics.com.
Along with Hamill, Jack in the Box is also bringing back two fan-favorite menu items—Spicy Chicken and French Toast Sticks. Two accompanying spots, also starring Hamill, were released announcing the return of each item. Along with the main spot, these ads can be seen on Jack in the Box’s YouTube channel.