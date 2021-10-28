John Lewis pulls ad with dancing boy after regulatory body deems it potentially misleading

John Lewis has pulled its controversial insurance ad featuring a dramatic boy donning his mom’s clothing, jewelry and makeup as he vogues and spins through his home, leaving a trail of mess in his wake while his mother and sister look on.
When the spot was released earlier this month, it drew a variety of criticism, ranging from what some believed was its sexist message to the boy character’s “entitled” and “attention-seeking behavior.” Others complained that the product message was misleading—which ultimately was the brand’s reason behind pulling the commercial.