This lawyer seeks 'chicken sandwich justice' for disappointed eaters

As major restaurant chains including Popeyes, Burger King, McDonald’s, Chick-fil-A and KFC continue to duke it out in the chicken sandwich wars, a newer player in the U.S fast food scene is employing an unusual tactic to join the fray: a lawyer.
Jollibee, a Philippines-founded chain that arrived in the States in 1998, has a new campaign starring an attorney of the late-night-TV advertising, ambulance-chasing ilk who promises to get his clients “chicken sandwich justice.”
The new push from David & Goliath, which won the Jollibee creative account in March, centers on esquire Chris P. Poultry, who promotes himself as a champion of those disappointed by the world’s chicken sandwich offerings. He appears in a low-budget-style ad asking viewers, “Has your chicken sandwich been too dry, too bland or just plain joyless? Then you need a powerful chicken sandwich lawyer!”
