This lawyer seeks 'chicken sandwich justice' for disappointed eaters

Jollibee's entry into the chicken sandwich wars seems destined. After all, its most famous product is Chickenjoy, hand-breaded fried chicken cooked in a secret marinade and served with a side of gravy. Still, it enters the fray well after other chains that have updated their chicken sandwich offerings following the debut of Popeyes chicken sandwich in 2019.



Luis Velasco, senior VP and head of marketing at Jollibee Foods Corporation North America, says the new Chickenwich and its campaign follow more than a year of research and pilot-testing.

“We centered our recipe around two key benefits that the consumer said they were looking for, which was crispy and juicy,” he says.

The new offering consists of a double hand-breaded fillet covered with umami mayo, served on a toasted brioche bun. There’s also a spicy offering, served with sriracha mayo and fresh jalapenos.

Jollibee's broader brand platform is centered on the idea of “Joy.” When the company announced its partnership with David & Goliath in March, it debuted a new U.S. brand campaign, “Joy Served Daily.” The anthem ad featured its employees singing, Disney-movie style as they prepared and served customers coming into the store. The ad captured the gleeful spirit of its employees to illustrate how “joyful people make joyful food.”

Joy also comes from the experience of the food itself, Velasco says.