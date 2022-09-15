Kanye West says he’s ending Yeezy partnership with Gap

Bloomberg News reported earlier this week that Ye intended to wind down his current corporate deals and not sign new ones, instead independently retailing his designs.

Analysts see the termination as an embarrassment for Gap.

In a research note, Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail, called Kanye’s decision “a blow” to the Gap brand, which had “pinned its hope on Kanye’s magic to help revitalize interest in its ailing business.” He noted that though there will not likely be any major financial impact from the separation, “with the brand struggling to grow sales, even a marginal deterioration is unhelpful.”

Gap shares were down 0.5% to $9.30 at 10:45 a.m. in New York. The company’s stock has lost almost half of its value this year amid management upheaval and operational missteps.

The Wall Street Journal reported Ye’s planned termination of the Gap deal earlier Thursday.

—Bloomberg News with contributions from Ad Age