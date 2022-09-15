Kanye West says he’s ending Yeezy partnership with Gap

Rapper and designer Kanye West says he’s terminating his partnership with ailing apparel retailer Gap Inc., potentially spelling the end of a troubled association that left both sides disappointed.
Lawyers for West, who is known as Ye, sent a letter to Gap on Thursday arguing the company had failed to release apparel and open stores as stipulated in the agreement.
“Gap left Ye no choice but to terminate their collaboration agreement because of Gap’s substantial noncompliance,” Nicholas Gravante Jr., a partner at Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft, said in an email.