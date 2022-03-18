Kanye West’s Instagram ban is an ‘unwanted distraction’ for Gap

Gap Inc.’s buzzy deal with Kanye West’s Yeezy label included an early hit and a collaboration with the Kering-owned French fashion house Balenciaga.

But as the musician’s personal life captures the public eye, Gap’s Instagram posts are now filled with comments imploring the company to end the partnership—as well as a counter effort by fans asking the company to maintain it.

West, who last year changed his name to Ye, was served a 24-hour suspension from Instagram after he directed a racial slur at “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah.

The temporary ban, which went into effect late Wednesday night, came after Noah used a portion of his show to express concern about Ye’s treatment of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, the comedian Pete Davidson. Noah’s nine-and-a-half minute monologue went viral on Twitter shortly after it was posted to the show account.