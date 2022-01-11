Kanye West’s Yeezy Gap airs first TV ad

Kanye West’s Yeezy Gap line has made it all the way to national TV. The brand ran its first TV spot during the College Football Playoff National Championship Monday night on ESPN. In the ad, which is an excerpt from West’s “Heaven and Hell” music video off his “Donda” album, a series of individuals wear the brand’s hoodie, now available globally for purchase in black and royal blue.
“Mama we did it,” West, who changed his name to Ye in October, wrote on Instagram over a recording of the spot airing on TV.