Kanye West’s Yeezy Gap airs first TV ad

Ad is an excerpt from new music video ‘Heaven and Hell’
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on January 11, 2022.
20220111_KanyeWest-YZY_HeavenandHell_3x2.png
Credit: Kanye West

Kanye West’s Yeezy Gap line has made it all the way to national TV. The brand ran its first TV spot during the College Football Playoff National Championship Monday night on ESPN. In the ad, which is an excerpt from West’s “Heaven and Hell” music video off his “Donda” album, a series of individuals wear the brand’s hoodie, now available globally for purchase in black and royal blue.

“Mama we did it,” West, who changed his name to Ye in October, wrote on Instagram over a recording of the spot airing on TV.

Fans took to social media to voice their reactions.

 

The Gap hoodie, which costs $80, is currently sold out in certain adult sizes. Executives called it out on a recent earning calls for Gap Inc.

“Our newest Yeezy Gap icon, the Perfect Hoodie, delivered the most sales by an item in a single day in Gap.com history,” said Sonia Syngal, CEO of Gap Inc., on the call with analysts, noting how the collaboration is attracting new shoppers to the Gap brand. “With over 70% of the Yeezy Gap customers shopping with us for the first time, this partnership is unlocking the power of a new audience for Gap, Gen Z plus Gen X men from diverse background,” she said.

Monday was a big night for music videos. Alesso and Katy Perry debuted the video for their song “When I’m Gone” during the game’s halftime. However, unlike West’s video, which was also product placement for the sweatshirts he designed, Alesso and Perry’s video was largely mocked for what appeared to be over-the-top product placement for LG. Some viewers noted the lingering camera time for LG products.

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. 

 

