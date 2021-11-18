Kevin Hart stars in humorous Hydrow campaign

Hydrow is the latest in-home fitness brand to bring star power to its marketing. Its new campaign stars comedian Kevin Hart, who was also named creative director of the company last year, promoting what the brand calls the “Hydrow High.”

The push was created out of the brand’s new agency of record, Mojo Supermarket, and includes a comedic spot starring Hart, a 30-second anthem spot and a New York City takeover experience.

Jono Paull, group creative director at Mojo Supermarket, said the agency’s goal was not just to create a campaign, but to “build a brand.” The focus was to celebrate the holistic wellness aspects of using the Hydrow rower, instead of zeroing in on the aesthetics-oriented elements of fitness. It’s not about how Hydrow makes you look, but how it makes you feel, the campaign aims to show.

“While the whole category was yelling about shredded abs and dropping pounds, we wanted the work to break out from the norms of its category, starting with the line ‘Feel the Hydrow High,’” Paull said. “It’s a whole health brand that wants to give people a better mind-body experience to improve their daily life.”