Kim Kardashian to start a skincare line with Coty

SKKN by Kim will launch on June 21
Published on June 01, 2022.
Longtime ad exec Richard 'Dick' Tarlow dies at 81
Credit: Getty Images via Bloomberg LP

Kim Kardashian, the celebrity and influencer, is starting a new skincare line with Coty Inc.

SKKN by Kim will launch on a new online store, operated in tandem with Coty, on June 21, according to a statement. Initial products include a cleanser, toner, exfoliator, and several serums and creams, with prices ranging from $43 to $95.

“What began as a psoriasis diagnosis became the catalyst for my journey of skincare discoveries, inspiring me to learn more about my skin and how to care for it,” Kardashian said in the statement. 

Coty has increasingly tied its fortunes to the Kardashians as it seeks to harness their star power to give sales a boost. The company acquired a 20% stake in Kardashian’s beauty business in 2020. The $200 million deal valued her business at $1 billion. 

Coty has also done business with Kardashian’s sister, Kylie Jenner. It acquired 51% of Kylie Jenner’s beauty brands in 2020 and was involved in the relaunch of Kylie Cosmetics in July 2021.

Kardashian previously said she would rebrand her KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance lines, which she launched in 2017 and shut down in 2021. Kardashian also co-founded the lingerie label Skims, most recently valued at $3.2 billion in January.

