Kim Kardashian to start a skincare line with Coty

Kim Kardashian, the celebrity and influencer, is starting a new skincare line with Coty Inc.

SKKN by Kim will launch on a new online store, operated in tandem with Coty, on June 21, according to a statement. Initial products include a cleanser, toner, exfoliator, and several serums and creams, with prices ranging from $43 to $95.

“What began as a psoriasis diagnosis became the catalyst for my journey of skincare discoveries, inspiring me to learn more about my skin and how to care for it,” Kardashian said in the statement.

