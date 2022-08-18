Kohl’s falls after fresh forecast cut on inflation pressure

Kohl’s is struggling as inflation elevates its costs and puts pressure on consumer budgets, though sales growth had been hard to come by even before the macroeconomic environment deteriorated. On Thursday, the retailer said that middle-income shoppers had become more price-conscious, with some spending less per transaction, making fewer trips and shifting toward value brands.

“We have adjusted our plans, implementing actions to reduce inventory and lower expenses to account for a softer demand outlook,” Chief Executive Officer Michelle Gass said in a statement.

Kohl’s shares fell as much as 10% in New York trading. The stock had already declined 31% this year through Wednesday.

Inventories in the quarter ended July 30 rose 48% from a year ago because of lower sales and other factors, including investments to support the opening of 400 Sephora shops at Kohl’s locations in 2022. The retailer has leaned on the LVMH-owned beauty company to drive sales and attract new customers. Excluding the additional items, inventories increased 27%.