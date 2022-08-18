Kohl’s falls after fresh forecast cut on inflation pressure

Not everyone is persuaded that inflation is at fault. The main sources of Kohl’s woes are internal, said Neil Saunders, a US-based analyst at consulting company GlobalData Plc.
“The company has lost the plot in terms of merchandising and range planning and appears to be taking a seemingly random approach to buying,” Saunders said in an email.
Meanwhile, gross margin decreased 2.9 percentage points in the quarter because of freight costs, product inflation and higher promotions.
The closely watched metric of same-store sales fell 7.7%. Analysts were looking for a 7.4% decline, according to the average of five estimates compiled by Bloomberg.
Kohl’s has faced intense activist pressure to sell itself after a long stretch of flagging sales. The board recently took the company off the market after it failed to agree on a potential $8 billion deal, only two months after fending off an attempt by investor Macellum Capital Management to overhaul the board.
The retailer today said it entered into a $500 million accelerated share repurchase agreement. Saunders said the funds should instead be invested in revitalizing stores.
—Bloomberg News