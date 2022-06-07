Kraft Heinz CEO's real test starts now

The loyalty of such consumers is not a given, especially as Kraft Heinz raises prices to cover costs driven higher by inflation. Customers tend to decamp for cheaper brands as prices rise, and they’ve already begun to drift away from Kraft Heinz. Sales volumes dropped 2% in the first quarter as the Chicago-based maker of such grocery staples as Oscar Mayer meats, Velveeta cheese spread and Heinz ketchup raised prices 9%.



Analysts say the decline would have been worse without Patricio's spending to reinvigorate brands that his predecessor starved of capital, and divestitures that reduced the company's exposure to cheaper store brands. But worse could be yet to come, as rising costs test Patricio’s ability to boost prices without losing customers.

“Kraft Heinz’s ability to retain those households that may have started purchasing its products during the height of the pandemic still isn’t a guarantee,” says Erin Lash, an analyst at Morningstar. “They need to continue to invest ... to make sure they’re keeping pace with consumer trends, which historically has been a shortcoming of leading brands.”

Investors seem unsure what to expect. Kraft Heinz stock has bounced around during Patricio’s tenure, rising 30% in his first two years before giving back more than half the gains in the next five months. Recently, though, the price has moved to a level about 22% higher than when he took over.

To keep the stock aloft and protect profit margins while raising prices, Patricio will need every bit of marketing savvy he was known for when he joined Kraft Heinz from AB InBev, where he was credited for greenlighting Budweiser’s successful "Dilly Dilly" ads.