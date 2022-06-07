Kraft Heinz CEO's real test starts now

Patricio's real test starts now
Under Patricio, who declined an interview request but responded to emailed questions, Kraft Heinz built an in-house advertising agency that won awards for its campaigns. One of his favorites: a Heinz-sponsored pause in video game platforms that lets players take a break without risking losing while they eat.
“We asked ourselves why we weren’t being as creative as we should be,” Patricio said. “We set out to redefine our creative ambition, across the entire company, not just in marketing.”
Along with attention-grabbing marketing campaigns, he moved to strengthen Kraft Heinz’s portfolio by selling off weaker brands, reducing exposure to commodity costs and avoiding competition with store brands. He used the proceeds of selling the natural cheese and nuts businesses in 2020 to pay down debt, fund growth investments and mitigate cost inflation.
Kraft Heinz caught a huge break that year when pandemic lockdown orders shuttered restaurants across the country, forcing consumers to stock up at grocery stores. Sales rose 4.8% to $26.2 billion in 2020 after sinking 4.9% in 2019. Last year, as lockdowns loosened, sales slipped slightly .5% to $26 billion. Net income nearly tripled to $1.01 billion in 2021.
Patricio’s real test starts now, as people get back into the groove of consistently eating outside the home. The shift, coupled with increased costs from inflation, means Kraft Heinz growth is once again under threat. Kraft Heinz reported that price hikes boosted organic sales 6.8% in the first quarter, but sales volumes were down 2.2%.
Patricio predicts some cooking-at-home habits will stick, but acknowledges that Kraft Heinz needs to keep consumers engaged. He pointed to recent investments in plant-based proteins; new products and flavors, like Heinz Dip & Crunch for burgers; and a new partnership with Google to better mine consumer data.
“These pandemic-era investments will make us more efficient and effective in delivering the foods people want,” he says. “While the pandemic caused plenty of disruption, it inspired us to evolve further and faster to build long-term opportunity for Kraft Heinz.”