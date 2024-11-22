Kraft Heinz faces TikTok backlash for response to upset customer—how competitors are capitalizing

Kraft Heinz has come under fire for how it responded on social media to a customer who says she bought multiple boxes of the brand’s gluten-free mac and cheese, none of which contained cheese sauce packets.
After sending Kraft Heinz several customer service emails, Abby Engel took to TikTok on Tuesday to ask why the brand’s gluten-free mac and cheese boxes from several different grocery stores did not contain cheese sauce packets. Engel says she was diagnosed with Celiac disease five years ago and that mac and cheese is her comfort food. Engel’s original TikTok has 2 million views and over 8,000 comments as of writing.