Kraft Heinz faces TikTok backlash for response to upset customer—how competitors are capitalizing

Amy Cotteleer, partner and chief experience officer at ad agency Duncan Channon, said Kraft “misunderstood the level of scrutiny brands are under in the social sphere,” adding that its response “feels like something a bot would write and at worst, suggests that a very loyal customer of theirs is lying.

“It’s never good business to accuse a customer of lying, but it’s really bad business to do that to a loyal consumer that made a very sincere, very vulnerable, and very passionate video about your product,” Cotteleer said.

The incident has given other mac and cheese brands a chance to challenge Kraft’s dominance in the mac and cheese category. Engel said that chickpea-pasta brand Banza and gluten-free mac and cheese maker Goodles have also reached out to her as of yesterday. Other followers have commented that Engel should try General Mills-owned Annie’s gluten-free shells.

TikTok creator and nurse Jen Hamilton also made a video about the matter, wondering why Kraft responded the way it did. Hamilton said that even if Kraft did not believe Engel, it would have been better to thank her for pointing out the issue and then send her several boxes of gluten-free mac and cheese. Hamilton’s video has nearly 4 million views.