Kraft mac & cheese is comfort food for grown ups in new ads

Most recently, Kraft had been focusing consumer attention on product innovations like flavor boost packets available early to its online fan club members.

The “Help Yourself” campaign is part of what the company called a “digital revolution marketing pilot” to run agile tests with different audiences with a goal of improving the efficiency and relevance of its advertising with different audiences. In an effort to amplify its message, the brand is asking TikTok users to “duet” the "Skip" spot through a #SkipChallenge.



Kraft Heinz is in the midst of a companywide plan to boost marketing muscle and refresh its product portfolio. Its advertising spend through the first three quarters of its fiscal year was up by 9%, officials said in a recent conference call. Earlier this month, Kraft Heinz rolled out a new look and campaign for its Velveeta brand, also from Johannes Leonardo. The same shop is also at work on the company’s Kraft Singles and Oscar Mayer portfolios.