Kraft mac & cheese is comfort food for grown ups in new ads

A new campaign from Kraft switches the focus for its ubiquitous mac & cheese from feeding kids to feeding spirits.
“Help Yourself,” which debuts today, expands beyond the family dinner table with an emotional appeal to embrace the “comfort” inherent in “comfort food.” The campaign from Johannes Leonardo includes a new commercial and creative artwork that will be featured on television and social channels.
In the debut commercial, “Skip,” a consumer enjoys a bowl of microwaved mac & cheese, then skips through the streets of the city, inspiring those he passes by.