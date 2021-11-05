Kroger opens cloud so marketers can access customer data on their own

Retailers selling or sharing customer data isn’t new, but Kroger Co. is going a step further by giving brand marketers unprecedented access to independently dive into its trove of household purchase data.
The just-launched Collaborative Cloud goes beyond curated reports Kroger’s 84.51° data and analytics unit has historically sold. It lets brands' data scientists answer their own questions and create their own projects, providing aggregated, anonymized access to shopping data collected via Kroger loyalty programs from nearly half of U.S. households—around 60 million—said Patrick Kelly, VP of product at 84.51°.
Retailer data sharing historically has been about finding ways suppliers can grow business within the retailer supplying the data. But brands can use the Collaborative Cloud to build programs broadly, including with other retailers, Kelly acknowledged in an interview.
Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.
Brian Archey, senior director of data science and analytics for Conagra Brands, has been an early user of Collaborative Cloud since last year, before the pandemic. He said it’s played a key role in helping the marketer of Healthy Choice, Reddi Whip, Hunt’s and other brands spot pandemic-related trends, forecast demand, and then develop plans for holding onto consumers won during the pandemic.
Among trends Collaborative Cloud let Conagra discover were relationships between purchases across categories, Archey said. So the company discovered the same people buying more pizza rolls were also buying more ranch dressing, apparently to dip the pizza rolls. That set up cross-marketing opportunities.