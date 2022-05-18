How a DTC hair color brand builds on its pandemic boom—behind Madison Reed's rise

Brands on the Rise is a regular Ad Age feature spotlighting the marketing and business tactics of successful challenger brands. Read previous installments here.

Hair color brand Madison Reed was both a star of the pre-pandemic boom in direct-to-consumer brands and a star of the pandemic shift toward e-commerce and at-home alternatives to stores and salons. Now, in a new phase, the brand started by venture capitalist Amy Errett is growing through a third wave—the late pandemic return to stores. Madison Reed is winning in part because its emphasis on selling both via in-person salons and home shipments—known as omnichannel—has allowed it to overcome new restrictions on digital identifiers that have made it harder for pure-play DTC startups to find their customers online.

Below, more on how Madison Reed is getting it done.

How it started

The idea for Madison Reed started when Errett went to the store to pick up hair color for her wife. The trip ended up with her buying 60 boxes to do some experimenting. Instructions in each box started by telling people to open a window before starting, and she realized the at-home experience was at its core unpleasant. So she set out to fix it.

Errett led the development of “Leaping Bunny-certified” cruelty-free hair coloring formulas, crafted in Italy according to European Union standards for safety, and free of ammonia and seven other ingredients (dubbed the Smart 8 by Madison Reed) that are avoided by many consumers. She named the brand, launched in 2014, after her daughter, which still figures into scripts for radio ads.

While online help for choosing and using the products initially was what built the DTC business, Errett discovered some people would always want the assurance of a salon application at least the first time before re-ordering direct. So the company began opening salon “hair-color bars.”