Microsoft reports earnings and VentureBeat hosts gaming summit: The Week Ahead

Jan. 26

The Advertising Club of New York hosts its virtual conversations series with guest Paolo Provinciali, VP head of U.S. media at Anheuser-Busch. The session will cover how the beverage company is handling change in the current business climate.

Jan. 27

JetBlue Airways reports fourth-quarter earnings. Like its competitors, JetBlue has been under pressure due to cancellations and new guidelines related to the omicron surge in COVID cases. Earlier this month, the brand introduced a “Sustainable Travel Partners” program with corporations such as Deloitte and Salesforce as a way of making business travel more eco-friendly.

McDonald’s reports fourth quarter earnings. Officials are expecting low double-digit same-store sales and will likely provide an update on its loyalty program, the McPlant expansion, and the evolution of its “Famous Orders” campaign.

Mondelez reports fourth quarter earnings after market close. Those results will reflect the impact of significant price hikes that went into effect late last year and early this year. Execs expect full-year sales growth of 4.5%.

Apple will reveal quarterly results today, covering iPhone sales over the holiday period last year. Advertisers will be looking for insights into how it plans to develop its privacy protocols into the new year, and how that could affect digital marketing across its devices and Safari web browser.

Jan. 28

Blue Apron reports quarterly results, coming off a 2% sales decline in the third quarter. Expect an update on the introduction of “heat-and-eat” meals program and a full-year forecast



Jan. 29-30

The NFL’s AFC and NFC Conference Championship games are played on CBS and Fox—the last chance for advertisers to tease Super Bowl ads with a big TV audience.

Sunday is National Croissant Day.