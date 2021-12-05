‘Sex and the City’ sequel debuts and Epica Awards announced: The Week Ahead

Dec. 7

The International Council of Shopping Centers’ Here, We Go 2021 conference wraps up today. The three-day Las Vegas event of retail real estate panels and networking is focused on consumer behavior post-COVID-19, the future of the workplace and innovating commerce.

As part of its recurring “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” series of specials, ABC airs back-to-back live stagings of classic episodes of “The Facts of Life” (with Jennifer Aniston playing Blair) and “Diff’rent Strokes” (with Kevin Hart as Arnold, Damon Wayans as Willis and John Lithgow as Mr. Drummond) starting at 8 p.m. ET.

The “2021 People’s Choice Awards” telecast airs on NBC and E! at 9 p.m. ET; Kenan Thompson is set to host.

Dec. 8

Weber reports fourth-quarter earnings. The grill maker, which went public earlier this year, has seen sales sizzle as consumers improve their at-home barbecue experience. Weber has also increased its advertising spend, investing $69 million, a 28% increase over the year-earlier period that is equal to 4.5% of net sales, for the fiscal year ended September 2020.

Dec. 9

Merkle, the Dentsu-owned marketing agency, hosts a webinar called The Power of Storytelling to Drive Creative Performance. The session will focus on merging storytelling with performance marketing, and cover how to improve campaigns and incorporate better experiences for customers.

Creative honors the Epica Awards are announced live from Paris in a virtual ceremony at 7 p.m. CET/2 p.m. ET, streamed on Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn. The event will include announcements of the Gold and Grand Prix winners, and include Grand Prix debates between jury members; bronze and silver winners will be announced the next day on the website.



The Food Institute: What’s Ahead in 2022 webinar at 2 p.m. ET features speakers from IRI and Datassential discussing the future of the food and beverage industry. Panelists are expected to speak about topics such as inflation, supply chain disruptions and delivery trends.

The first two episodes of “And Just Like That ...,” the heavily hyped “Sex and the City” sequel, start streaming on HBO Max today.

Dec. 10

Human Rights Day celebrates the 73rd anniversary of the day the United Nations declared the equality rights of all human beings in its Universal Declaration of Human Rights document. Earlier this month, the United Nations Population Fund debuted “bodyright,” a campaign targeting online abuse by protecting online images of people.

Dec. 11-12

The “Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2021” special airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.